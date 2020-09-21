Money Morning is a publication of Money Map Press, LLC. These are the terms and conditions which apply to your subscription/s to Money Map Press, LLC publications (both free and paid, online and hard copy), conference and seminars, the purchase of conference and seminar materials, products, and your use of the websites provided by Money Map Press, LLC (together, the “Services”).

By using or purchasing our Services you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and they shall constitute the entire agreement between you and Money Map Press, LLC (the “Agreement”).

If we change our terms and conditions, we will notify you of those changes here.

Advice

The advice we provide is published generally, is not personal to you and does not take account of your personal circumstances. We do not assess the suitability or appropriateness of any investment in light of your personal circumstances, including your knowledge and understanding, financial strength, tax liability or appetite for risk.

Money Map Press does not act as an investment advisor or advocate the purchase or sale of any security or investment. Money Map Press expressly forbids its writers from having a financial interest in any security recommended to its readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after an Internet publication prior to following a recommendation. And for hard-copy-only publications, 72 hours after the publication is mailed.

If you need guidance on interpreting our advice in light of your personal circumstances, you should seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified professional. You should also interpret our advice in light of the risk warnings that are contained within it.

Subscribers should be aware that investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, past performance does not assure future results. Recommendations are subject to change at any time.

The testimonials presented by Money Map Press are the words of real subscribers that we received in letters, emails, and other user feedback. The results presented in those testimonials are applicable to the individuals depicted only and may not be representative of the experience of others. The testimonials are not paid and are not indicative of future performance or success of any other individual.

Dow Jones Index Terms and Conditions: The Money Map Press websites may display delayed intraday DJIA data. To view their terms and conditions click here.

Barchart Market Data Solutions Disclaimer: Delayed Market Data provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see their disclaimer.

Charges

Your order will be processed in 3-5 business days from the date it was placed.

If your order is on backorder, you will be notified. The order will be processed once the item is back in stock.

The transaction will be reflected on your card statement as PSV* followed by the name of your subscription.

Shipping fees and options, where applicable, are clearly disclosed on your order form at the time of purchase.

Sales Tax Information: Money Map Press customers paying by check, learn more here.

Confirmation of your order

If you order one of our own Services, within two working days of your order you will be sent an email which confirms receipt of your order. It will not contain the payment details provided by you.

In the event the payment method you provided fails, a customer service representative will contact you by telephone (if you have supplied your number) or by email or letter, to check the details you have supplied, and re-try the authorization process. Again, if we contact you by email or letter, our correspondence will not contain any payment details.

Ending a subscription

We are entitled to terminate your paid or unpaid subscriptions and access to our Websites at any time without notice. Provided you have not breached these terms and conditions, if we terminate a paid subscription of a fixed term we will refund the unused portion of your subscription fee.

If you wish to cancel your subscription, you may contact customer service at customerservice@moneymappress.com OR call 888-384-8339 between 8am and 5pm EDT.

The refund and credit policy applicable to your purchase can be found on your order form and in your confirmation email. Prorated refunds are available unless otherwise stated.

Refunds are processed within 14 days of receipt of your request to cancel your subscription.

Reliance on content

Content in our publications is for general information only and is not intended to be relied upon by users in making (or not making) specific investment decisions. We try to ensure that the content of our Services is up to date and accurate, but we do not guarantee the accuracy of the information. We urge customers to perform their own due diligence.

We do everything in our power to ensure that our websites are fully operational and available to you at all times. However, in order to make sure they are up to date and offering you the best service, access may sometimes be interrupted or restricted to allow for maintenance or the introduction of new facilities and services.

Passport Member Benefit Notice : Money Map Press, LLC reserves the right to modify the subscription benefits associated with Passport Club, and Passport Fellowship memberships at any time and in its sole discretion. Modifications can include, but are not limited to: introducing additional access privileges to new research publications; enhancing subscriber content benefits; and changing or removing access to certain research publications if/when 1) the publication has been altered or discontinued; 2) a material change occurs in the underlying securities market(s) for which the publication provides coverage; or 3) liquidity considerations and/or accreditation factors limit the publication's subscription capacity. In the event that a liquidity and/or accreditation factor becomes a material consideration, a publication may be reclassified as speculative ("Elite"), and reoffered on a limited basis. In all cases, Money Map Press, LLC will notify members immediately if/when a benefit modification has been made.

Copyright and trademarks

Copyright in all information, text and images featured in the Services, is owned by or licensed to Money Map Press, LLC (“Our Content”). Provided that you acknowledge us as the source of the information, you are entitled to save or download one copy of any of Our Content for the purposes of reference, but you are not entitled to make any further copies of the work. The recommendations and analysis presented to members is for the exclusive use of members. Copying or disseminating any information published by Money Map Press, electronic or otherwise is strictly prohibited.

All property rights remain with Money Map Press, LLC. Other than as provided in these terms and conditions, you may not reproduce (in whole or in part), transmit (by electronic means or otherwise), modify, or use for any public or commercial purpose any of Our Content without our prior written permission.

Money Map Press Rewards Program: Terms and Conditions of Participation

Money Morning Rewards Program: Terms and Conditions of Participation

PLEASE READ THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION IN Money Morning Rewards Program CAREFULLY. BY PARTICIPATING IN THIS PROGRAM, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS DESCRIBED HEREIN AND ALL TERMS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ALL OF THESE TERMS, DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROGRAM

SECTION 8 BELOW CONTIANS A BINDING ARBITRATION CLAUSE AND A CLASS ACTION WAIVER. THEY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS. PLEASE READ THEM.

1. Membership Eligibility and Overview

1.1. Money Morning Rewards Program (“Program”) is offered at the sole discretion of Money Map Press (“Money Map,” “we,” “our” or “us”). The Program is available to individuals for their personal use only and is limited to one account per individual. Corporations, associations or other groups may not participate in the Program. Individuals who are at least 18 years or older and who subscribe to Money Morning and provide and maintain a valid e-mail address are eligible to become members. The Program cannot be used for any business or commercial purposes and we may refuse to create an account for any reason. Employees of Money Map Press and its affiliates, and such employees’ family members (i.e. immediate family members residing in the same household as the employee) are not eligible to participate in the Program.

1.2. By joining the Program and becoming a Program member, you (individually and collectively, “you,” “your,” or “Member”), agree that you have read, understood and agree to be bound by these Program Terms and Conditions of Participation (“Program Terms”) and by any changes or modifications we may make. You should review these Program Terms and the related policies and FAQs frequently to understand the terms and conditions that apply to the Program as they may change from time to time. By enrolling in the Program, you also agree to be bound by our website Privacy Policy https://moneymorning.com/privacy-policy/ and our website Terms and Conditions https://moneymorning.com/terms-and-conditions/, which are incorporated herein by reference. If you do not agree to these Program Terms, our website Privacy Policy and our website Terms and Conditions, you cannot participate in the Program. The Program is void where prohibited by law.

2. Program Enrollment

2.1. You are required to subscribe to Money Morning and provide your full name, mailing address, phone number, and e-mail address, in order to enroll. Enrollment requires you to create a password. You are solely responsible for maintaining the accuracy of your account information and for updating it as required.

2.2. Only one Program account may be associated with a single member and a single e-mail address. In the event of a dispute over the identity of the member enrolled in the Program, the member will be deemed to be the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of enrollment. For purposes of these Program Terms, the "authorized account holder" is the natural person who is assigned to the submitted e-mail address by an internet provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

3. How the Program Works and Program Benefits

3.1. The Program is a way in which we reward and thank our customers for using our product. You are able to earn points by participating in the service. Once you earn a certain number of points, you may be eligible for certain rewards applicable to that number of points, which rewards may change from time to time and may be offered on a limited basis. Other opportunities to earn points will be posted on the Site or may be published through other media (Visit our FAQs https://moneymorning.com/faq/ to learn more about earning points.

3.2. Program members earn points for participating on the Site. The point values vary depending on the level of membership and the interaction.

3.2.1. Points Based on Level of Membership

Yearly Members = 1X the pointsTwo-Year Members = 2X the pointsMembers = 3X the pointsMembers = 4X the points

3.2.2. Points Accrued Based on Interaction with Site

Action 1450 Club 1 Year (1X) Points moneymorning 2 Year (2X) Points 1450 Club + Super Options (3X) Points Elite Inner Circle Lifetime (4X) Points Post a Comment (accrual limit = 16 per month) 2 4 6 8 Watch Video (accrual limit = 16 per month) 4 8 12 16 Watch Lesson (accrual limit = 2 per month) 10 20 30 40 Watch Virtual Trade Session (accrual limit = 16 per month) 15 30 45 60 Upload Video (accrual limit = 1 per month) 15 30 45 60 Win Investment Idea (accrual limit = 1 per month) 20 40 60 80

3.2.3. Prizes

All prizes range in value from 500 – 18,000 points and value between $60 and $3,600. Prizes will be redeemed online or through a direct email.

3.3. Neither accounts nor rewards and/or points may be shared or combined. We reserve the right to monitor the number of accounts per household and refuse, merge or close additional or duplicate accounts at any time.

3.4. Points earned through the Program will expire if your account becomes inactive. To keep your account active, you must remain a subscriber to Money Morning and either redeem or acquire additional points under your Program account within 24 months by logging into the name of service website and participating. Membership will expire if a member is inactive for a period of 12 months or if the points have not been redeemed within 12 months.

3.5. Rewards and/or points earned through the Program are non-transferable, and you have no property rights in or to rewards or other Program benefits. Purchase balances and/or points credited to your Program account will be decreased or reversed, as applicable, if part or all of the purchase is returned or cancelled or if the credit is obtained through fraudulent or other activity that violates these Program Terms as determined by us in our sole discretion. The sale, barter, transfer, donation, auction or assignment of any rewards offered through the Program, other than by us, is expressly prohibited. Any applicable tax liabilities resulting from rewards earned or points awarded under the Program are the responsibility of the member.

3.6. Rewards cannot be exchanged or returned for points, another product or a monetary refund.

3.7. The products and services available through the Program that we may provide to you are for personal use only. You may not sell or resell any of the products, services you receive from us. We reserve the right, without notice, to cancel or reduce the quantity of any order to be filled and/or any products or services to be provided to you that we believe, in our sole discretion, may result in the violation of our Program Terms.

3.8. We are not responsible for rewards and/or points lost or redeemed due to fraudulent activity by you or any third party. We are not responsible for rewards that are lost, stolen or otherwise destroyed. We are not responsible for a third party merchant’s failure to honor rewards.

3.9. We reserve the right to change Program rewards/benefits, how you earn points and how we evaluate and reward your eligible purchases and/or other Program activity. We reserve the right to place limits on the number of purchases or activities that are eligible for the Program and/or for any point level, the number or types of rewards you may receive or earn at any given point level, in a given time period or for the duration of the Program, and/or any combination thereof

3.10. It may take up to 5 days for your eligible points to post to your account. If you have concerns that earned points or other activity was not properly applied to your account, you should contact Customer Service at 888.384.8339 or 443.353.4519 or via e-mail at themoneymorning@moneymappress.com. You must specify your Program membership number, the date of the Program activity, and the issue(s) you encountered. You may be required to validate your account by providing your name, phone number, address, or e-mail address associated with the account. You must contact Customer Service via e-mail or telephone within 30 days after the date the Program points activity took place. We are not responsible for late notifications about Program activities not being credited to an account.

3.11. Rewards can only be redeemed on Money Morning website from within the United States. Specific rewards vary based Site availability.

3.12. We may also give you opportunities to use your points for all or part of a payment for the purchase of eligible products or services (e.g., renewal of subscription,) if there are to be any restrictions, list or have them go to another website Certain restrictions apply. For more information, please visit the rewards program section of https://moneymorning.com/faq/.

4. Marketing Communications

4.1. By enrolling in the Program, you will be automatically subscribed to receive and consent to receive Program related e-mails, including Program marketing e-mails. We also may give you the option to opt-in to receive other marketing communications from us at the time of enrollment.

4.2. You may opt-out of receiving Program marketing e-mails at any time by following the instructions provided in the e-mail, contacting customer service, or as otherwise provided at https://moneymorning.com/faq/, but operational e-mails will still be sent to you as they relate to your membership in the Program. Examples of these include, but are not limited to, a redemption confirmation e-mail, a profile update e-mail, or other communications that relate to your account. If you terminate your Program membership, you will no longer receive Program-related communications.

5. Termination and Modification

5.1. The Program and its benefits are offered at our sole discretion. We may, in our discretion, cancel, modify, restrict or terminate these Program Terms, our FAQs, and/or the Program or any aspect or feature of the Program at any time without prior notice, even though such changes may affect the value of rewards or benefits already accumulated or earned and/or the ability to redeem accumulated rewards.

5.2. We reserve the right to, at any time, in our sole discretion: (1) discontinue the program; (2) exclude you from participation in the Program; (3) discontinue your participation in the Program; and/or (4) suspend or audit your membership account for any amount of time without prior notice. Any suspected abuse of the Program, failure to follow any Program Terms, membership inactivity for more than 24months (i.e. member has not participated or terminated their subscription within 12 months), illegal activity, fraud, misrepresentation or other conduct inconsistent with these Program Terms and/or detrimental to us or our interests, including without limitation, any suspected illegal, fraudulent other unauthorized use of any Program rewards, points, cards, credits, vouchers, coupons and/or certificates, may result in the revocation of your membership and make you ineligible for further participation in the Program. If your subscription to the service has been terminated or is revoked, any rewards or benefits in your account will automatically expire and your access to the Program and features will automatically terminate. If we suspect illegal activity, fraud, misrepresentation, abuse or violation of these Program Terms, we also reserve the right to take appropriate legal action, in our sole discretion.

5.3. If you decide you no longer want to be a part of the Program, you may cancel your membership at any time by contacting Customer Service at 888.384.8339 or 443.353.4519 or via e-mail at themoneymorning@moneymappress.com.

6. Disclaimer of Warranties; Limitation of Liability

6.1. NEITHER MONEY MAP PRESS NOR OUR PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, OR LICENSORS MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WHATSOEVER, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN CONNECTION WITH THESE TERMS OR THE PROGRAM OR ANY OF THE REWARDS OR BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROGRAM INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT SUCH REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES ARE NOT LEGALLY EXCLUDABLE.

6.2. YOU AGREE THAT NEITHER MONEY MAP PRESS NOR OUR PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, OR LICENSORS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE IN CONTRACT, WARRANTY OR IN TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) FOR ANY (a) INTERRUPTION OF BUSINESS; (b) ACCESS DELAYS OR ACCESS INTERRUPTIONS TO THE PROGRAM; (c) DATA NON-DELIVERY, LOSS, THEFT, MISDELIVERY, CORRUPTION, DESTRUCTION OR OTHER MODIFICATION; (d) LOSS OR DAMAGES OF ANY SORT INCURRED AS A RESULT OF DEALINGS WITH OR THE PRESENCE OF THIRD PARTY LINKS ON THE SITE OR USE OF ANY REWARD OR BENEFIT OF THE PROGRAM; (e) COMPUTER VIRUSES, SYSTEM FAILURES OR MALFUNCTIONS WHICH MAY OCCUR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE OF THE SITE, INCLUDING DURING HYPERLINK TO OR FROM THIRD PARTY WEBSITES; (f) ANY INACCURACIES OR OMISSIONS IN PROGRAM CONTENT; OR (g) EVENTS BEYOND OUR REASONABLE CONTROL. WE MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES THAT DEFECTS OR ERRORS WILL BE CORRECTED.

6.3. FURTHER NEITHER MONEY MAP PRESS NOR OUR PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, OR LICENSORS WILL BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) RELATED TO THE PROGRAM OR AND YOUR PARTICIPATION THEREIN, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, WARRANTY OR IN TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES AND IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY FOR SUCH CLAIMS EXCEED ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100.00).

6.4. YOU AGREE THAT NO CLAIMS OR ACTION IN CONTRACT, WARRANTY OR IN TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) ARISING OUT OF, OR RELATED TO, YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE PROGRAM, USE OF ANY REWARDS OR OTHER BENEFIT OR THESE PROGRAM TERMS MAY BE BROUGHT BY YOU MORE THAN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CAUSE OF ACTION RELATING TO SUCH CLAIM OR ACTION AROSE. IF YOU ARE DISSATISFIED WITH THE PROGRAM, TERMINATION OF YOUR MEMBERSHIP IN THE PROGRAM IS YOUR SOLE REMEDY. WE HAVE NO OTHER OBLIGATION, LIABILITY, OR RESPONSIBILITY TO YOU.

7. Indemnification

You agree to defend, indemnify and hold us, our parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, licensors, officers, directors, employees, and agents harmless for any loss, damages or costs, including reasonable attorneys' fees, resulting from any third party claim, action, or demand resulting from your participation in the Program in violation of any law, rule, regulation or these Program Terms.

8. Governing Law and Disputes

8.1. This Program and these Program Terms will be governed by and construed under the substantive laws of the Maryland, as if they were a contract wholly entered into and wholly performed within Maryland and without reference to conflict-of-laws considerations.

8.2. ANY DISPUTE RELATING IN ANY WAY TO THIS PROGRAM, THESE PROGRAM TERMS, YOUR PROGRAM MEMBERSHIP, OR THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARTIES SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO CONFIDENTIAL ARBITRATION IN MARYLAND AND YOU AGREE TO SUBMIT YOURSELF TO THE JURISDICTION AND PROCEEDINGS THEREOF. ARBITRATION MEANS THAT A SINGLE ARBITRATOR WILL DECIDE THE CLAIM, AND YOU WILL NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO SUE IN COURT OR TO HAVE A JUDGE OR JURY DECIDE YOUR CLAIM. YOUR RIGHTS TO PREHEARING EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION AND APPEALS MAY ALSO BE LIMITED IN ARBITRATION. It is further agreed that any dispute over the scope of this arbitration provision and any dispute as to whether a claim is arbitral shall be submitted to the arbitrator for decision. Notwithstanding the foregoing, to the extent you have in any manner violated or threatened to violate our intellectual property rights or the intellectual property rights of our affiliates, partners or licensors or otherwise have a cause of action in equity, we may seek injunctive or other appropriate relief in any court of competent jurisdiction and you consent to jurisdiction and venue in any such court for such purposes. Arbitration under these Program Terms shall be conducted under the Consumer-Related Disputes Supplementary Rules then prevailing with the American Arbitration Association. The arbitrator's award shall be binding and may be entered as a judgment in any court of competent jurisdiction.

8.3. You agree that any arbitration or proceeding shall be limited to the dispute between us and you individually, and (i) no arbitration or proceeding shall be joined with any other; (ii) there is no right or authority for any dispute to be arbitrated or resolved on a class action-basis or to utilize class action procedures; and (iii) there is no right or authority for any dispute to be brought in a purported representative capacity on behalf of the general public or any other persons. YOU AGREE THAT YOU MAY BRING CLAIMS AGAINST US ONLY IN YOUR INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING.

9. Privacy

The personal information collected in connection with the Program, including but not limited to purchases made in connection with your Program membership, will be used and disclosed by Money Map Press for the purposes of facilitating your participation in the Program. For details on the manner in which we treat your personal information, see the Privacy Policy https://moneymorning.com/privacy-policy.

10. Contact Us

For information about the Program and your membership, contact Customer Service at 888.384.8339 or 443.353.4519 or via e-mail at themoneymorning@moneymappress.com. We are not responsible for requests or correspondence lost or delayed in the mail or over the Internet. You may also find answers to helpful frequently answered questions in our FAQs

PLEASE READ THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION IN THE Money Map Press Rewards Program CAREFULLY. BY PARTICIPATING IN THIS PROGRAM, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS DESCRIBED HEREIN AND ALL TERMS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ALL OF THESE TERMS, DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROGRAM

SECTION 8 BELOW CONTIANS A BINDING ARBITRATION CLAUSE AND A CLASS ACTION WAIVER. THEY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS. PLEASE READ THEM.

1. Membership Eligibility and Overview

1.1. Money Map Press Rewards Program (“Program”) is offered at the sole discretion of Money Map Press (“Money Map,” “we,” “our” or “us”). The Program is available to individuals for their personal use only and is limited to one account per individual. Corporations, associations or other groups may not participate in the Program. Individuals who are at least 18 years or older and who subscribe Money Morning and / or Super Options and provide and maintain a valid e-mail address are eligible to become members. The Program cannot be used for any business or commercial purposes and we may refuse to create an account for any reason. Employees of Money Map Press and its affiliates, and such employees’ family members (i.e. immediate family members residing in the same household as the employee) are not eligible to participate in the Program.

1.2. By joining the Program and becoming a Program member, you (individually and collectively, “you,” “your,” or “Member”), agree that you have read, understood and agree to be bound by these Program Terms and Conditions of Participation (“Program Terms”) and by any changes or modifications we may make. You should review these Program Terms and the related policies and FAQs frequently to understand the terms and conditions that apply to the Program as they may change from time to time. By enrolling in the Program, you also agree to be bound by our website Privacy Policy https://moneymorning.com/privacy-policy/ and our website Terms and Conditions https://moneymorning.com/terms-and-conditions/,

which are incorporated herein by reference. If you do not agree to these Program Terms, our website Privacy Policy and our website Terms and Conditions, you cannot participate in the Program. The Program is void where prohibited by law.

2. Program Enrollment

2.1. You are required to subscribe 1450 Club and / or Super Optionsand provide your full name, mailing address and e-mail address, in order to enroll. Enrollment requires you to create a password and you may also be given the opportunity to provide your birth date and phone number, but this information is optional. You are solely responsible for maintaining the accuracy of your account information and for updating it as required.

2.2. Only one Program account may be associated with a single member and a single e-mail address. In the event of a dispute over the identity of the member enrolled in the Program, the member will be deemed to be the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of enrollment. For purposes of these Program Terms, the "authorized account holder" is the natural person who is assigned to the submitted e-mail address by an internet provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

3. How the Program Works and Program Benefits

3.1. The Program is a way in which we reward and thank our customers for using our product. You are able to earn points by participating in the service. Once you earn a certain number/level of points, you may be eligible for certain rewards applicable to that number of points, which rewards may change from time to time and may be offered on a limited basis. Other opportunities to earn points will be posted on the Site or may be published through other media (Visit our FAQs https://moneymorning.com/faq/to learn more about earning points.

3.2. Program members 10 points for each video lesson viewed on the website. Members cannot receive additional points for viewing the same video more than once. Program members earn up 2 points for each approved comment they submit to the message boards. Program members are limited to the amount of points they can receive for posting comments based on their subscription type. 1450 Club 1-year members can earn 2 points for up to 4 comments within a week’s time. Subscribers who purchase Money Morning and Super Options can earn 2 points for up to 8 comments within a week’s time. Subscribers who purchase the lifetime bundle can earn 2 points for up to 12 comments within a week’s time. Program members with access to Money Morning can earn 15 points up to 4 times a week for watching the Virtual Trading Room. Program members with access to Money Morning and / or Super Options can earn 4 points up to 4 times a week by uploading a video. Program members with access to Money Morning and / or Super Options can earn 4 points up to 4 times a week for watching a non-lesson non-virtual trading room video.

Program members may have additional point multipliers depending on the terms and conditions listed when they purchased Money Morning and / or Super Options.

List how they earn points in this section

3.3. Neither accounts nor rewards and/or points may be shared or combined. We reserve the right to monitor the number of accounts per household and refuse, merge or close additional or duplicate accounts at any time.

3.4. Points earned through the Program will expire if your account becomes inactive. To keep your account active, you must either redeem or acquire additional points under your Program account within 24 months by logging into the name of service website and participating. Membership will expire if a member is inactive for a period of 12 months or if the points have not been redeemed within 12 months.

3.5. Rewards and/or points earned through the Program are non-transferable, and you have no property rights in or to rewards or other Program benefits. Purchase balances and/or points credited to your Program account will be decreased or reversed, as applicable, if part or all of the purchase is returned or cancelled or if the credit is obtained through fraudulent or other activity that violates these Program Terms as determined by us in our sole discretion. The sale, barter, transfer, donation, auction or assignment of any rewards offered through the Program, other than by us, is expressly prohibited. Any applicable tax liabilities resulting from rewards earned or points awarded under the Program are the responsibility of the member.

3.6. Rewards cannot be exchanged or returned for points, another product or a monetary refund.

3.7. The products and services available through the Program that we may provide to you are for personal use only. You may not sell or resell any of the products, services you receive from us. We reserve the right, without notice, to cancel or reduce the quantity of any order to be filled and/or any products or services to be provided to you that we believe, in our sole discretion, may result in the violation of our Program Terms.

3.8. We are not responsible for rewards and/or points lost or redeemed due to fraudulent activity by you or any third party. We are not responsible for rewards that are lost, stolen or otherwise destroyed. We are not responsible for a third party merchant’s failure to honor rewards.

3.9. We reserve the right to change Program rewards/benefits, how you earn points and how we evaluate and reward your eligible purchases and/or other Program activity. We reserve the right to place limits on the number of purchases or activities that are eligible for the Program and/or for any point level, the number or types of rewards you may receive or earn at any given point level, in a given time period or for the duration of the Program, and/or any combination thereof

3.10. It may take up to 7 days for your eligible points to post to your account. If you have concerns that earned points or other activity was not properly applied to your account, you should contact Customer Service at customerservice@moneymappress.com OR call 888-384-8339 between 8am and 5pm EDT. You must specify your Program membership number, the date of the Program activity, and the issue(s) you encountered. You may be required to validate your account by providing your name, phone number, address, e-mail address and/or birth date associated with the account. You must contact Customer Service via e-mail or telephone within 7 days after the date the Program points activity took place. We are not responsible for late notifications about Program activities not being credited to an account.

3.11. Rewards can only be redeemed on the 1450 Club website and by calling Customer Service at 888-384-8339 between 8am and 5pm EDT. from within the United States. Specific rewards vary based Site availability.

3.12. We may also give you opportunities to use your points for all or part of a payment for the purchase of eligible products or services (e.g., renewal of subscription,) if there are to be any restrictions, list or have them go to another website Certain restrictions apply. For more information, please visit https://moneymorning.com/prize-store/.

4. Marketing Communications

4.1. By enrolling in the Program, you will be automatically subscribed to receive and consent to receive Program related e-mails, including Program marketing e-mails. We also may give you the option to opt-in to receive other marketing communications from us at the time of enrollment.

4.2. You may opt-out of receiving Program marketing e-mails at any time by following the instructions provided in the e-mail or as otherwise provided in the Privacy Policy https://moneymorning.com/privacy-policy/, but operational e-mails will still be sent to you as they relate to your membership in the Program. Examples of these include, but are not limited to, a redemption confirmation e-mail, a profile update e-mail, or other communications that relate to your account. If you terminate your Program membership, you will no longer receive Program-related communications.

5. Termination and Modification

5.1. The Program and its benefits are offered at our sole discretion. We may, in our discretion, cancel, modify, restrict or terminate these Program Terms, our FAQs, and/or the Program or any aspect or feature of the Program at any time without prior notice, even though such changes may affect the value of rewards or benefits already accumulated or earned and/or the ability to redeem accumulated rewards.

5.2. We reserve the right to, at any time, in our sole discretion: (1) exclude you from participation in the Program; (2) discontinue your participation in the Program; and/or (3) suspend or audit your membership account for any amount of time without prior notice. Any suspected abuse of the Program, failure to follow any Program Terms, membership inactivity for more than 12 months (i.e. member has not participated or terminated their subscription within 12 months), illegal activity, fraud, misrepresentation or other conduct inconsistent with these Program Terms and/or detrimental to us or our interests, including without limitation, any suspected illegal, fraudulent other unauthorized use of any Program rewards, points, cards, credits, vouchers, coupons and/or certificates, may result in the revocation of your membership and make you ineligible for further participation in the Program. If your subscription to the service has been terminated or is revoked, any rewards or benefits in your account will automatically expire and your access to the Program and features will automatically terminate. If we suspect illegal activity, fraud, misrepresentation, abuse or violation of these Program Terms, we also reserve the right to take appropriate legal action, in our sole discretion.

5.3. If you decide you no longer want to be a part of the Program, you may cancel your membership at any time by contacting Customer Service at 888-384-8339 between 8am and 5pm EDT.

6. Disclaimer of Warranties; Limitation of Liability

6.1. NEITHER MONEY MAP PRESS NOR OUR PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, OR LICENSORS MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND WHATSOEVER, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN CONNECTION WITH THESE TERMS OR THE PROGRAM OR ANY OF THE REWARDS OR BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROGRAM INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT SUCH REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES ARE NOT LEGALLY EXCLUDABLE.

6.2. YOU AGREE THAT NEITHER MONEY MAP PRESS NOR OUR PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, OR LICENSORS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE IN CONTRACT, WARRANTY OR IN TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) FOR ANY (a) INTERRUPTION OF BUSINESS; (b) ACCESS DELAYS OR ACCESS INTERRUPTIONS TO THE PROGRAM; (c) DATA NON-DELIVERY, LOSS, THEFT, MISDELIVERY, CORRUPTION, DESTRUCTION OR OTHER MODIFICATION; (d) LOSS OR DAMAGES OF ANY SORT INCURRED AS A RESULT OF DEALINGS WITH OR THE PRESENCE OF THIRD PARTY LINKS ON THE SITE OR USE OF ANY REWARD OR BENEFIT OF THE PROGRAM; (e) COMPUTER VIRUSES, SYSTEM FAILURES OR MALFUNCTIONS WHICH MAY OCCUR IN CONNECTION WITH YOUR USE OF THE SITE, INCLUDING DURING HYPERLINK TO OR FROM THIRD PARTY WEBSITES; (f) ANY INACCURACIES OR OMISSIONS IN PROGRAM CONTENT; OR (g) EVENTS BEYOND OUR REASONABLE CONTROL. WE MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES THAT DEFECTS OR ERRORS WILL BE CORRECTED.

6.3. FURTHER NEITHER MONEY MAP PRESS NOR OUR PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, PARTNERS, OR LICENSORS WILL BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) RELATED TO THE PROGRAM OR AND YOUR PARTICIPATION THEREIN, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, WARRANTY OR IN TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES AND IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR MAXIMUM AGGREGATE LIABILITY FOR SUCH CLAIMS EXCEED ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100.00).

6.4. YOU AGREE THAT NO CLAIMS OR ACTION IN CONTRACT, WARRANTY OR IN TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) ARISING OUT OF, OR RELATED TO, YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE PROGRAM, USE OF ANY REWARDS OR OTHER BENEFIT OR THESE PROGRAM TERMS MAY BE BROUGHT BY YOU MORE THAN ONE (1) YEAR AFTER THE CAUSE OF ACTION RELATING TO SUCH CLAIM OR ACTION AROSE. IF YOU ARE DISSATISFIED WITH THE PROGRAM, TERMINATION OF YOUR MEMBERSHIP IN THE PROGRAM IS YOUR SOLE REMEDY. WE HAVE NO OTHER OBLIGATION, LIABILITY, OR RESPONSIBILITY TO YOU.

7. Indemnification

You agree to defend, indemnify and hold us, our parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, licensors, officers, directors, employees, and agents harmless for any loss, damages or costs, including reasonable attorneys' fees, resulting from any third party claim, action, or demand resulting from your participation in the Program in violation of any law, rule, regulation or these Program Terms.

8. Governing Law and Disputes

8.1. This Program and these Program Terms will be governed by and construed under the substantive laws of the Maryland, as if they were a contract wholly entered into and wholly performed within Maryland and without reference to conflict-of-laws considerations.

8.2. ANY DISPUTE RELATING IN ANY WAY TO THIS PROGRAM, THESE PROGRAM TERMS, YOUR PROGRAM MEMBERSHIP, OR THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARTIES SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO CONFIDENTIAL ARBITRATION IN MARYLAND AND YOU AGREE TO SUBMIT YOURSELF TO THE JURISDICTION AND PROCEEDINGS THEREOF. ARBITRATION MEANS THAT A SINGLE ARBITRATOR WILL DECIDE THE CLAIM, AND YOU WILL NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO SUE IN COURT OR TO HAVE A JUDGE OR JURY DECIDE YOUR CLAIM. YOUR RIGHTS TO PREHEARING EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION AND APPEALS MAY ALSO BE LIMITED IN ARBITRATION. It is further agreed that any dispute over the scope of this arbitration provision and any dispute as to whether a claim is arbitral shall be submitted to the arbitrator for decision. Notwithstanding the foregoing, to the extent you have in any manner violated or threatened to violate our intellectual property rights or the intellectual property rights of our affiliates, partners or licensors or otherwise have a cause of action in equity, we may seek injunctive or other appropriate relief in any court of competent jurisdiction and you consent to jurisdiction and venue in any such court for such purposes. Arbitration under these Program Terms shall be conducted under the Consumer-Related Disputes Supplementary Rules then prevailing with the American Arbitration Association. The arbitrator's award shall be binding and may be entered as a judgment in any court of competent jurisdiction.

8.3. You agree that any arbitration or proceeding shall be limited to the dispute between us and you individually, and (i) no arbitration or proceeding shall be joined with any other; (ii) there is no right or authority for any dispute to be arbitrated or resolved on a class action-basis or to utilize class action procedures; and (iii) there is no right or authority for any dispute to be brought in a purported representative capacity on behalf of the general public or any other persons. YOU AGREE THAT YOU MAY BRING CLAIMS AGAINST US ONLY IN YOUR INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING.

9. Privacy

The personal information collected in connection with the Program, including but not limited to purchases made in connection with your Program membership, will be used and disclosed by Money Map Press for the purposes of facilitating your participation in the Program. For details on the manner in which we treat your personal information, see the Privacy Policy https://moneymorning.com/privacy-policy/

10. Contact Us

For information about the Program and your membership, contact Customer Service at customerservice@moneymappress.com OR call 888-384-8339 between 8am and 5pm EDT. We are not responsible for requests or correspondence lost or delayed in the mail or over the Internet. You may also find answers to helpful frequently answered questions in our FAQs

11. For Auto Renewal Subscriptions Only

If you enrolled in a subscription then we will charge your card at the frequency and price disclosed to you on the checkout page on which you provided your credit or debit card information.

Breach of these terms and conditions

We have the right, but not the obligation, to monitor any activity and content associated with the Services. We may investigate any reported violation of these terms and conditions and take any action that we deem appropriate. This may include, but is not limited to, issuing warnings, suspending, terminating or attaching conditions to your access to and use of the Services.

This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Maryland, United States of America, without regard to choice or conflicts of law principles. Further, you agree to the jurisdiction of the courts of the United States District of Maryland to resolve any dispute, claim or controversy that relates or arises in connection with the Agreements.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact our Customer Service team.

Address:

Money Map Press, LLC

1125 N Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21201 USA

Toll-free 1.888.384.8339

International +1.443.353.4519

Fax 1.410.622.3050

Breach of these terms and conditions

We have the right, but not the obligation, to monitor any activity and content associated with the Services. We may investigate any reported violation of these terms and conditions and take any action that we deem appropriate. This may include, but is not limited to, issuing warnings, suspending, terminating or attaching conditions to your access to and use of the Services.

This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Maryland, United States of America, without regard to choice or conflicts of law principles. Further, you agree to the jurisdiction of the courts of the United States District of Maryland to resolve any dispute, claim or controversy that relates or arises in connection with the Agreements.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact our Customer Service team.

Address:

Money Map Press, LLC

1125 N Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21201 USA

Toll-free 1.888.384.8339

International +1.443.353.4519

Fax 1.410.622.3050