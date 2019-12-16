Use This Free “Insurance Policy” to Protect Your Portfolio

It's the holiday season, and the markets are setting all-time highs for the longest bull run in history!

Typically, a bull run like this would have investors swimming in profit. But trade wars and impeachment news are dominating the headlines, and high risk is threatening to keep people on the sidelines.

We may be just a tweet away from a major market correction, but that doesn't mean you have to get out now and run for the hills. Instead, it's time to protect your profits… and maybe even increase them while you're at it.

The last thing you want to experience is a major loss in your portfolio while you're sipping the holiday eggnog.

Here's an easy way to insure your stocks for free – and even a credit – just in time for the holidays…

