The Expert Secret to Spotting a Billion-Dollar Idea

Long before I was an angel investor, I sat on the other side of the table as a startup founder.

I've personally founded four successful businesses. And let me tell you – it is seriously grueling work.

It was all worth it, though – and not just because I ended up making money.

More than anything, I'm glad I did it because each business started with an amazing idea. And what's better than watching an amazing idea come to life?

World-changing ideas are the bedrock upon which the startup world is built. Every successful business starts with one.

But what does a great idea really look like?

When you're an angel investor, you hear a lot of pitches from a lot of founders. And every single one of them tells you that their idea is revolutionary.

So how do you tell the difference between a founder with a billion-dollar idea… and one who's just blowing smoke?

I'll show you…