This "Oversold" REIT Just Hit Our Buy Zone

If you're like me, you like to purchase things when they are on sale.

You'll load up on hamburger meat and freeze some when you can buy two pounds for the price of one…

You search for bargains online during the holiday season because one website sells the product you want for less…

Or you wait around for something you really want to buy – that no one else is purchasing – and watch the price drop and drop until you get it on the cheap.

That same pattern holds for stocks. But it's ironic how most market participants get scared when they see their favorite stocks go on sale.

In the world of investing, the term used when too many people are selling and too few people are buying is "oversold."

At this point, the price of the asset is likely trading for well below the true market price. And you might be able to snatch a bargain when you combine "oversold" with a metric that signals that a stock is poised to break out in the near future.

For those reasons, we recommend the Money Morning Stock VQScore™ system.

Our proprietary stock ranking algorithm gives every public stock a score from 0 to 4.9. The higher the score, the more likely it is to break out.

Any stock that trades above 4.0 is rated a "Strong Buy."

Today, I'm going to unpack a diversified REIT poised for incredible gains at current trading levels.

The Best REIT to Buy Cheap Now

This week, we're eyeing a real estate investment trust (REIT) that finds itself in a sweet spot of the global markets.

With interest rates sitting near record lows, investors are pulling away from bonds and turning to assets that can generate income and provide appreciation upside.

Tack on the fact that REITs have these qualities on top of favorable tax benefits, and you have a must-own investment class…

Today, I've found an "oversold" REIT that provides nothing but upside for investors.