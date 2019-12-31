The 10 Top Penny Stocks to Watch This Week as Oil Rallies into 2020

It's no secret that this was a great year for stocks. The Dow grew over 22% higher as stocks punched through all-time highs. But it's been an even better year for oil prices. Oil is up 33% on the year with no slowdown in sight.

And we're going to take advantage of it with the perfect penny stock to buy before the media realizes what's going on.

We'll talk more about this penny stock right after we look at the 10 top penny stocks to watch this week.

As you can see in the table below, these penny stocks exploded for double- and triple-digit gains over the last week of trading. And our best penny stock to buy this week offers the same upside. In fact, it could pop 169% higher…

Penny Stock Current Share Price Last Week's Gain Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) $4.91 208.81% Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) $0.42 168.81% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) $3.87 140.37% Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT) $1.95 132.14% FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) $1.68 115.22% Mereo BioPharma Group Plc. (NASDAQ: MREO) $2.48 95.61% Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) $0.29 86.67% China Rapid Finance Ltd. (NYSE: XRF) $3.53 76.50% Iterum Therapeutics Plc. (NASDAQ: ITRM) $4.63 74.16% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) $2.13 71.08%

While these returns are calculated from Monday (Dec. 23) to Monday (Dec. 30), you can see the massive potential of investing in penny stocks.

That's why we're so excited about this week's top penny stock to buy.

Using the Money Morning Stock VQScore™, we found a penny stock that's riding the oil rally to new heights.

This penny stock has a VQScore of 4.8, putting it at the top of our "Buy Zone."

It's clear why – this stock is on track to deliver triple-digit gains as oil prices keep rising. And it's only trading for $4.82…

The Top Penny Stock to Buy This Week