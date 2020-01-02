Many investors have convinced themselves the bull market is over. They'll start the year by selling and heading to the sidelines, using even the slightest market drop to justify their actions.

I can't think of a worse mistake.

Really, there are all kinds of ways to hedge volatility these days. No investor need fear a bear market – let alone suffer the ravages of getting financially mauled.

You can run flat or down markets to your advantage, and you can use the tactics I've covered for you here and in my Total Wealth research service.

Like lowball orders, which you can use to buy the stock you want at exactly the price you're prepared to pay – ideally at a huge discount. There's also position sizing as a means of limiting risk before you place a trade, trailing stops to protect your capital once you're "in," and free trades to help you maximize profits when it's time to sell.

Today, I want to introduce a new wrinkle. I want to show you how to buy more stock without spending more money.

It's a simple, easy-to-use tactic that's ideally suited for current market conditions – and best of all, one that could lead to profits of 2,426% or more.

That's enough to turn every $10,000 into a jaw-dropping $252,600 if you stay on "to the buzzer" (an old bull riding rodeo analogy meaning you stay on the bull's back for the full eight-second ride).

As always, I've got a few examples and stocks that can help you put what you learn today into action immediately. So let's get started…