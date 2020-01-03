LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
VNO
Best Investments Alerts, Buy & Hold Stocks, Dividend Stocks Alerts, Retirement Tips, Stocks to Watch

Buy This Top REIT Ahead of Its February Earnings

By , Behavioral Trading Specialist, Money Morning

Garrett BaldwinGarrett Baldwin

It's a perfect time to be invested in real estate. With the U.S. Federal Reserve prepared to keep interest rates lower for longer – and the central bank pumping cash constantly into the system – investors and speculators are turning toward assets like buildings, land, and other real estate.

One of the best ways to tap into real estate is through something known as a real estate investment trust (REIT).

These cash-churning assets have been among the top-performing assets during the Fed-driven recovery over the last decade. They generate returns through the uptick in the assets' appreciation and the increasing income generated through working real estate assets.

Right now, the market has mispriced one of the top REITs to buy.

This company is poised to report earnings in February, and smart investors should scoop up the stock before earnings – and before it pays its next dividend.

Not only will you benefit from the distinct tax advantages offered by this REIT, but the probability that its stock price will appreciate throughout 2020 is high according to our proprietary Money Morning Stock VQScore™ system.

The Top REIT for January Is…

Garrett Baldwin is a globally recognized research economist, financial writer, and consultant with degrees from Northwestern, Johns Hopkins, Purdue, and Indiana University. He is a seasoned financial and political risk analyst, with a focus on stocks, hedge funds, private equity, blockchain, and housing policy. He has conducted risk assessment projects for clients in 27 countries, and consulted on policy and financial operations for some of the nation's largest financial institutions, including a $1.5 trillion credit fund, a $43 billion credit and auto loan giant, as well as two of the largest Wall Street banks by assets under management.

Garrett joined Money Map Press as an economist and researcher in 2011, specializing in alternative strategies with an emphasis on fundamental and technical analysis.

