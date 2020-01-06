Why Jan. 1 Was One of the Best Days in Cannabis History

Illinois started things off right in 2020 by legalizing recreational cannabis sales on the first day of January.

This is very significant. In the first year, projections show Illinois could be a cannabis market worth $2 billion.

One of the main reasons Chicago is going to be the "Marijuana Mecca of the Midwest" is because of tourism.

When Rahn Emanuel became mayor in 2011, one of his focal points was to get more people to visit Chicago. The city had about 39 million visitors when he first took office.

In 2017, the city set a record with 55.2 million visitors. Then it upped that number to 57.6 million in 2018. And I can only see it climbing higher from there.

But outside of the tourism, there's another reason I was so excited for Illinois to launch recreational sales.

Frankly, I believe it was one of the best days in cannabis history. Here's why…