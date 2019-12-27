Your Cannabis Legalization Outlook for 2020

You know from our cannabis coverage that legalization is one of the biggest catalysts for profits. And 2020 is going to be huge for both legalization efforts and profit opportunity.

So going into this key election year, I want to help you all be the most informed cannabis investors in the nation.

Here's where we are: Currently, 33 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized medical marijuana, while recreational cannabis is legal in 11 states and Washington, D.C. That means some form of cannabis is legal in 44 states, plus the capital.

Now, there are 10 states I have my eye on that are most likely to legalize marijuana in 2020. Each one could crack open the U.S. cannabis market a little wider in 2020, giving us plenty of moneymaking potential.

I was already excited about these prospects – and a recent development in Michigan is giving us even better news about what next year has in store…