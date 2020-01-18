How Apple Will Continue Its Profitable Cook-Era Run

On Wednesday, I told you about my friend Pete, who passed on recommending Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to his Wall Street clients decades ago.

This was back in 1997, around the time the late Steve Jobs returned to run the Silicon Valley legend. Since then, the stock has gone from a split-adjusted $0.78 a share to $312, where it trades today. That kind of gain could turn $10,000 into more than $3.8 million.

Today, I have another anecdote to share with you. This one involves a friend I'll call "Steve."

In the summer of 2012, Steve told me over lunch he had recently sold all his Apple stock. He said he did so because he felt the new CEO, Tim Cook, would never match the innovation that occurred under Jobs.

Unfortunately, both of my friends missed the boat on Apple – and left a lot of money on the table.

I know Steve wasn't alone in thinking the Apple magic was over. It's smart to consider what could happen when a company gets a new leader – especially when the one being replaced was widely regarded as a "visionary genius," and when the stock had been so good to shareholders. Investors and media both questioned what Apple would become under Cook.

And now we know…

Apple has continued its historic run, rising as much as 395.6% in a little more than eight years. And it keeps reaching new levels, hitting its most recent closing high just last week.

If you've been able to make money on AAPL, great – there's more to come. And if you haven't yet bought in, it's not too late. Here's why the Cook-era profitability is far from over…