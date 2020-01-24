The 3 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Before February

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) are some of the flashiest growth stocks on the market, but they're trading at record highs today. At $564 and $359 per share, it's hard for some investors to buy big positions in those companies.

But our penny stocks to buy before February are perfect for investors on a budget. They even promise more upside. In fact, our top penny stock today has 130% growth potential in the next 12 months.

Penny stocks typically trade under $5 per share. They can range from startup companies to misunderstood firms that are a catalyst or two away from a big bounce in price.

So let's look at three of the best penny stocks to buy ahead of February. This first one could rally a solid 66% in the coming months…

Penny Stocks to Buy, No. 3: BroadVision Inc.

BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) is a global enterprise e-business software company based in Redwood City, Calif. Founded in 1993, the company's seminal moment would arrive in 2010.

2010 was the year it launched BroadVision Clearvale. This was the very first cloud-based "network of networks" for the virtual, mobile, social enterprise.

BroadVision was one of the dot-com bubble stocks that famously surged and crashed during the financial bubble. Shares had gone from $8.50 in 1997 to nearly $800 by March 2000.

Today, the stock trades at a far different valuation. It's very cheap compared to its competition. It trades at a price-to-book value of 5.53, while the industry average is about 50.34. It also trades at price-to-revenue of 4.28. The industry average is about three times that level.

Company insiders have been buying the stock, a potential signal of something positive on the horizon. ESW Capital, which owns a big stake in the firm, purchased another $400,000 in BVSN stock.

BVSN stock trades at $3 per share. As a potential acquisition target, shares could fetch $5 from a buyout firm or competitor. That would represent a 66% jump over the next year.

That's not quite as high as this next penny stock could go. Here's a penny stock with 100% profit potential…

Penny Stocks to Buy, No. 2: Great Panther Mining Ltd.

Lower-for-longer interest rates, potentially higher inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions have investors on edge. Now, with the outbreak of coronavirus in China, more and more investors are pushing cash back into safe haven assets.

While gold and silver prices are ticking higher, it appears investors are overlooking the potential of silver and gold mining operations. Great Panther Mining Ltd. (NYSE: GPL) is one of those overlooked stocks.

The firm operates two silver mines in Mexico and three gold mines in Brazil. It also has a location in Peru.

Recently, the company topped Q4 production estimates by producing roughly 146,853 ounces of gold equivalent. That figure easily topped expectations and is seen as a major stepping stone to stabilizing its balance sheet. Improved cash flow will reduce risk to the firm and tempt more investors to pile into the inexpensive penny stock.

GPL stock trades at just $0.60 per share. If you're looking for a cheap mining stock that would benefit from an uptick in production output and higher gold prices, this could be the one to add to your speculative portfolio.

The upside of GPL is in the range of $1 to $1.20 should gold prices push higher this year (which appears likely). That would represent a potential upside of 66% to 100% for investors.

Now, here's our best penny stock today. This one could earn 130% profit for today's investor.

The Best Penny Stock to Buy Today