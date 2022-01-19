The Best Lithium Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now

Start the conversation
Lithium, lithium, lithium... It's not pretty - it's a dull, whitish gray that looks like something you'd do a driveway with.
But the soft alkali metal is the metal right now, thanks in large part to its use as a battery electrode in electric vehicles. Demand is high, and shows no sign of letting up anytime soon.
One metric ton, or 2,204 pounds, of Chinese lithium is going for $51,400 right now - more than five times the price it commanded in January 2021. Lithium's performance absolutely crushed the "classic" precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum over the past year.
For investors - particularly those who love a good "cheap stock" play - this is a "target rich" environment, with no shortage of speculative opportunities.
In other words, it's a must-own - investors have to be in lithium stocks right now. I've picked out three great ones, each running under 20 bucks a share right now. In fact, at $0.90 and $2.60, two of these are classic penny stock plays.
You're going to want to get those tickers - there's incredible profit potential in small, cheap stocks like this that no one else seems to be following right now. Case in point: Just this past Friday, my lifetime subscribers just got the chance to close out a 300% winner in just two months on a position in one of these. In fact, this class of stocks has produced 12-month peak gains as high as 22,000%. I'll show you how it works here - It's part of a "buying boom" that's transforming the very nature of the markets in 2022 and handing out extreme chances to profit.
