The 3 Best Sectors to Invest in for 2020 (with Stock Picks for Each)

Stocks rallied 29% in 2019. It was such a strong year some pundits think 2020 would be a likely time for the longest bull run in stock market history to pull back.

Not the case.

The truth is a year following a 20% or more gain is statistically pretty good, too. That's why it's time to show you the best sectors to invest in for 2020. Focusing on these could potentially give you the biggest chance at this year's profit potential.

You heard the perma-bears crying for a correction in 2019, and it's no different this year. But the data shows otherwise.

Interest rates are still incredibly low. Unemployment is at historic lows, especially for women and minorities. Housing starts are at a 13-year high. Wage growth hit a nine-year high. A first-step trade deal with China was signed.

We could go on… the point is that this is a great environment for stocks to keep rising. The stock market is driven by supply and demand, and right now, there is nothing but demand dominating the scene.

So now that you have something to look forward to in 2020, here's what you need to do.

How We Found the Best Stocks in 2020

It's important to understand the way the market behaves during different parts of the year and under different interest rate conditions.

Money Morning Options Trading Specialist Tom Gentile pays close attention to these patterns. And it turns out some stocks are quite predictable during certain times in the year.

Our stock picks today come from the tech, healthcare, and financial sectors.

Of course, these will all behave differently at different times of year. But Tom Gentile has a special calendar to look at historical data and discover yearly patterns in stocks. This could give you a better idea of where the stocks will be on any given day.

There's no better time to look into these sectors, and with Tom's help, you shrink the margin of error.

Here are three stocks to buy in 2020 that could earn you a profit at least in the first half of the year…

The Best Sectors to Invest in for 2020