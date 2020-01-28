China's Lack of Coronavirus Control Could Keep the Market Falling This Week

I vividly remember flying into Hong Kong in 2009 when authorities started quarantining hotels on fears of the H1N1 virus – or swine flu – epidemic. The memories of the 2003 SARS virus were still fresh.

As I traveled through the area during that stay, I saw the surgical masks and armed guards present at a level well above what you were hearing about in the news here.

I'm reminded of that trip now that news of the new coronavirus hits U.S. markets. By Monday morning, more than 2,700 people had been infected, and at least 81 were confirmed dead.

I've spent a lot of time in that region regularly for many years. And one thing I feel watching all this news come out of China is that this is far more serious than they are letting on.

I'm not saying that to scare you. I only want you to be aware of what I see playing out, so you can be prepared. And with the right moves now, you will be.

The entire market is completely dominated by news of this virus and its spread, as well as the authorities' inability to contain it at this moment.

Bottom line: There's a lot of uncertainty, which has caused the market to currently fall about 1.5%. But based on what I see, that could turn into a 3% to 5% downturn – take a look…