You Don't Need a Ton of Money to Build Your Wealth

Start the conversation
There's one important point that I make sure to remind my readers of often because it keeps them on the path to wealth when they're tempted to step out onto the sidelines.
It's easy to forget this or get discouraged during your investing journey. Even seasoned investors can have moments of doubt when they hit a setback. But the powerful truth is that it's completely real and achievable.
The message is this: It's absolutely possible to become a millionaire, even without a lot of money to start with.
And the key to turning a little into a lot is surprisingly simple.
Now, one hurdle to overcome is to not let yourself be "beaten" before you even start.
I've seen it happen. People fall prey to get-rich-quick schemes, fancy trading seminars, and all sorts of investing-related hooey that races across the Internet. Worse, they decide they're only going to "lose" so much in the effort to line up big profits.
Building real wealth takes diligent effort, focus, and discipline. There will be ups and downs. There will be losses along the way.
But don't believe anyone – even the voice inside your head – telling you that it's not possible. You can turn a little into a lot.
The answer isn't money. It's time.
About the Author
Keith Fitz-Gerald has been the Chief Investment Strategist for the Money Morning team since 2007. He's a seasoned market analyst with decades of experience, and a highly accurate track record. Keith regularly travels the world in search of investment opportunities others don't yet see or understand. In addition to heading The Money Map Report, Keith runs High Velocity Profits, which aims to get in, target gains, and get out clean, and he's also the founding editor of Straight Line Profits, a service devoted to revealing the "dark side" of Wall Street... In his weekly Total Wealth, Keith has broken down his 30-plus years of success into three parts: Trends, Risk Assessment, and Tactics – meaning the exact techniques for making money. Sign up is free at totalwealthresearch.com.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.