This Top Penny Stock Could Solve Apple's Coronavirus Worries

The Dow lost 600 points when the news of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) first broke in early January. And the markets have been pummeled since then.

Today, the Dow could sink more than 200 points after Apple lowered investor hopes on news that its China supply chain will be affected.

But as our top penny stock today will show you, there is hope for curing the virus – and a profitable silver lining along the way.

The best penny stocks can make huge movements on just a little news. For example, BioNano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) flew 107% when it sold its technology to Indiana University last year.

Today, penny stocks are even driven by a surge in volatility. The Volatility Index (VIX) is climbing up 10% today. And higher levels on the VIX mean more dramatic swings in stock prices. That can be great for some penny stocks and horrible for others.

For today's top penny stock, it's great.

We'll show you the best penny stock to grab for a 119% return in a moment. But bad news first.