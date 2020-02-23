These 3 High-Yield REITs Pay 8%, 10%, and 12% Dividends

The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has investors flocking to safety. Gold prices hit a seven-year high Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields plunged yet again.

The 10-year bond hovered at 1.53% – a pittance for investors who are looking out on a decade horizon.

Gold – which doesn't pay a yield – also isn't the most attractive option for anyone seeking income.

And things are only going to get more challenging for income-seeking investors in the months ahead…

Japanese investors – blighted by negative interest rates in their home country – are poised to swarm the U.S. markets with a huge influx of cash that will only suppress American bond yields further.

However, you don't have to settle for weak returns or no-income-generating assets…

That's why I highly recommend that you explore real estate investment trusts (REITs) as a source of potential asset appreciation and income generation.

REITs produce gobs of cash from rent and other fees generated from properties including office buildings, storage units, multifamily units, and more.

And the three high-yield REITs I'm discussing today produce annual yields of 8%, 10%, and 12%.

High-Yield REITs to Buy No. 3