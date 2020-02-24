America's Coal Country Is Embracing the Power – and Profit Potential – of Solar

When he passed away last September at the age of 91, T. Boone Pickens generated dozens of media biographies. Nearly all of them missed a key detail about his last years…

Of course, a billionaire with his reputation as a savvy business leader would no doubt get lots of obituaries written about him. And most focused on his very successful career as an oil and gas baron.

It's easy to see why. After all, in 2007 alone, he is reported to have earned more than $2.7 billion from his two energy-investing funds.

So, it may sound surprising for me to suggest that those obituaries were inaccurate…

Here's the thing – at least two years before his death, Pickens went through a sea change and closed his energy funds. He became a massive backer of solar technology.

Now, I spoke to you recently about all the opportunity that I'm seeing heading our way, thanks to the solar revolution. No doubt, a smart businessman like T. Boone Pickens also realized the sheer scope of this technological transformation. It all comes down to basic science.

Boone (as he was known) saw what many people are beginning to see: Renewables are the next generation in energy production.

His move into solar is a major signal of the profit potential we can unlock from this sector.

This same sentiment has reached another key audience – one that will supercharge solar's growth.

You see, deep in the heart of American coal country, experts are putting their faith in sunlight…