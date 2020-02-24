This Chart Shows the Best 5G Stock to Buy with 500% Growth Potential

We've got another "chip dip." Chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) dropped 1.3% and 1.7% at the start of this week.

But a dip right now means nothing but a great discount on the best 5G stock to buy today.

And this isn't just going to be the 25% bump analysts project once the market bounces back.

We're thinking closer to a 500% bump.

Look – the 5G chip market size is projected to reach $22 billion by 2026. Allied Market Research says that represents a compound annual growth rate of 48%.

For context, the average CAGR on the S&P 500 is around 7%. That means the 5G chip industry is positioned for eight times the annual growth of the average S&P 500 stock.

The 5G market is more than numbers, though. 5G is going to change the way you live, whether you like it or not.

And that's why this 5G stock could see significantly more upside in the next year than Wall Street seems to believe…

Why 5G Stocks Are Going to Blow Up

The 5G trend has the potential to send our top chip stock soaring more than 478%. And that's because it consumes every area of your life, period. This has never happened before…

Our NEW Premium Stock Pick could double in the next 12 months. But the window is closing fast to get in on the BIGGEST gains. With a major catalyst just days away, the time to move is now. Click here to get the pick.

Imagine it's 2030. You're waking up in an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) "smart bed" that measures the quality of your sleep cycle over time. A "smart" bed. You've never felt so rested.

The alarm on your virtual home assistant is ringing and ringing.

"Alexa, shut up!"

The alarm stops. You crawl out of bed and walk to a mirror. The mirror displays

the time, temperature, and the important news headlines to start your day.

You brush your teeth. You're using a smart toothbrush that sends information about your mouth to an app on your Apple iPhone. No cavities.

As you leave the house, you grab your lunch out of the fridge. When you open the fridge, it tells you to grab an apple. The Apple Health app on your smartwatch told your fridge that you needed more fiber in your diet.

Finally, you read a book while your car drives itself to work.

You can afford all of these things because you invested in the 5G market before the market caught on. And now that the Internet of Things is booming, there isn't a moment where the Internet and Apple are not present.

This is what's driving the best 5G stocks right now. And Apple's health push is a big part of that.

In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook is quoted saying healthcare will be Apple's "greatest contribution to mankind."

5G speeds – reportedly 100 times or so faster than 4G – make it possible for your health to be monitored and analyzed at every moment of the day. Information travels faster, allowing different devices to follow your life in real time.

That's why our top 5G stock today could be poised for a 500% gain or more. Here's a chart showing why…

What This Means for the Top 5G Stock Today

We've come a long way from 2001, when 3G first allowed us to surf the web on our mobile devices. But guess what else happened when 3G came around? Our top chip stock went on a five-month run of 181% gains.

With 4G, we got even faster surfing. And what happened? Today's top 5G chip stock went on a year-long tear of 478%.



And with how much more 5G is set to change the world, it just makes sense that the birth of 5G would send our best 5G stock today even higher.

When you see why this stock did so well in those periods, you'll understand why the upside potential is exponentially greater than analysts think.

This 5G company has a competitive moat that nearly solidifies a future of growing demand.

The Best 5G Stock to Buy Right Now