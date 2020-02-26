Get In Early on the Companies Leading Cannabis's Fastest-Growing Market

It's no secret that the cannabis markets in the United States and Canada are the largest in the world. Some estimates value the combined market at $35 billion in just a few short years.

While we're excited about the profit potential soaring up from these regions, there's a faster-growing market that deserves investor attention right now…

In just a couple of years, Latin America has stepped out from the shadows. Consumer demand is skyrocketing, labor is dirt cheap, and the geography offers the perfect growing conditions – an ideal combination for huge margins.

Revenue in the region is starting to ramp up as well. Legal sales in 2018 were around $125 million, but analysts expect this to explode 100-fold to $12.7 billion by 2028.

And we're seeing new evidence to support these estimates every day. Large cultivation operations are popping up. Deals are being signed to export Latin American cannabis to Europe and Canada.

But most importantly, the opportunities in Latin America are starting to capture the attention of the world's largest cannabis firms. Newer companies are even getting their operations up and running in these countries.

This, in turn, gives cannabis investors nearly endless opportunities in yet another growing cannabis market – and a chance to get in on the two firms that have a leg up on all the rest…