Stocks: ACRGF, CURLF, DXBRF, SLGWF
Profit Alerts: Pot Stock Investing

Why These Companies Are Racing to Profit from Oklahoma's Cannabis Market

By , Director of Cannabis Investing Research, Money Morning

Don YochamDon Yocham

With every U.S. state that goes "green," we see cannabis companies eager to serve these legalized markets.

The latest state to draw cannabis investment is none other than Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is one of the biggest markets in the country when you look at the number of medical cannabis cardholders per resident. It's estimated that nearly 5% of Oklahoma residents have a medical card, with 15.6 cannabis dispensaries per 100,000 residents. That puts it second only to Oregon.

Doctors in Oklahoma are able to prescribe medical cannabis for any condition. As of Jan. 20, the state had 235,786 patients.

Pair such a large market with the growth potential that more liberal laws offer, and you get more and more cannabis companies – like the ones I'll cover today – heading to the Sooner State…

