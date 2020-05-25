5G's Unstoppable Momentum Could Bring a Potential Upgrade to Every Future Smartphone

Start the conversation
Many of the largest smartphone makers have a reputation built almost entirely on their flagship phones. Once a year, companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. roll out the red carpet and introduce their latest and greatest devices.
The phones are packed with new features, ranging from new cameras and bigger screens to faster chips and more memory.
The downside is that these new features add up to a $1,000-price tag.
This has created a major challenge for the burgeoning 5G market. These flagship 5G-capable smartphones on the market are so expensive, it's hard for the average person to afford them.
But in the last few weeks, big changes have happened – changes that could potentially upgrade every future phone. That's 1.5 billion new smartphones every year that could gain access to 5G networks.
This change will also give carriers the ability to continue expanding 5G network coverage as new users come online…
