Markets Live Recap: Stocks Surge on Economic Reopening Optimism and a Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

The S&P 500 surged over 2% to start the shortened trading week after the long Memorial Day weekend.

Early investors were optimistic that economies around the nation are reopening. And the thinking is that should lead to more sales if consumers feel safe enough to go out and spend.

They were also optimistic that a COVID-19 vaccine could soon be discovered.

But that optimism could be short-lived as a sell-off occurred at the end of trading, which saw the S&P 500 only close 1.2% higher.

Here's what our experts – Chris Johnson and Shah Gilani – thought about the early rally and late selling.

Chris Johnson (8:45 a.m. EDT)

Chris wouldn't be surprised if the market rallies 5% to 7% higher this week.

After taking a "walk down Main Street" in his hometown of Cincinnati, Chris saw lines for clothing stores geared toward teens like American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO). The stock is currently trading for $9, and Chris thinks it could head to $11 in short order.

Chris is also bullish on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) and TJX Cos. Inc. (NYSE: TJX) because they're collecting loads of unsold inventory due to the lockdown while other companies are trying to bring in new inventory due to the change of seasons.

As people continue working on their homes, Chris is still bullish on Lowe's Cos. Inc. (NYSE: LOW) and Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD).

As golf courses open around the country, Chris thinks players will be buying new gear from Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE: ELY). The stock is currently trading for $15, and Chris thinks it will soon shoot up to toward its 200-day moving average at $17 per share.

And finally, as the weather turns for the better here in the United States, Chris thinks more people will be getting outside and camping. Buy Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) on any dip below $20 per share.



Shah Gilani (3:45 p.m. EDT)

Shah still isn't buying this rally. He thinks we're going to see a flood of bankruptcies starting in June and July. That will be a serious blow to Wall Street's optimism right now. He also thinks corporate debt is about to be under some serious pressure and wouldn't be surprised if a sell-off soon ensued.



