Markets Live Recap: Stocks Start June in the Green

As states continue to reopen their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, investors showed their optimism and bid the S&P 500 0.4% higher today.

Traders are also grappling with rising tensions between the United States and China over the latter's treatment toward Hong Kong.

With a list of earnings reports coming up and potential risks on the horizon, we're here to help you make the most money no matter what happens next.

Here's what our experts – Chris Johnson, Tom Gentile, D.R. Barton, Jr., and Shah Gilani – are watching today.

Chris Johnson covered some of the most important earnings reports to watch this week (8:45 a.m. EDT)

Chris is bullish on Dicks Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS), currently trading for $36.50 and reporting earnings on June 2. Fundamentally, he likes the increased store traffic since lockdown restrictions were lifted in many states around the nation. Technically, the stock looks primed to shoot higher after a good earnings call and a break above the 200-day moving average. Chris has a $40 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) started the day trading for $179.50 per share. The stock reports earning on June 3, and Chris could see the stock trading for $225 per share if it reports positive results. Zoom has a lot of momentum behind it and closed 12.75% higher at $202.50 by the end of the day.

Campbell's Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB), currently trading for $51 and reporting earnings on June 3. Chris has a $55 price target on the stock for the week.

Michaels Cos. Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK), currently trading for $3.86 and reporting earnings on June 4. Chris has a post-earnings price target of $5.



Tom Gentile (11 a.m. EDT)

Tom likes Bitcoin and Ethereum both for the short term and long term.

He also thinks gold is a great hedge for investors to profit off what he expects to be continued uncertainty regarding consumers returning to spending and businesses' abilities to make money.

Tom thinks there is a high probability Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) will not come out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here's a short video Tom put together about the company.



D.R. Barton, Jr., revealed some of the top stocks he's watching today (1:30 p.m. EDT)

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR), currently trading for $144. R. likes the fundamentals of this business because he's bullish on the technology sector as a whole. His price target is $160 for the stock.

D.R. also likes CoreSite Realty Corp. (NYSE: COR) because of its recent technical breakout above $120 per share. The stock could run to $145-$150 per share in short order.

He loves Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) long term and thinks investors should buy the stock on any pullback. $2,300 per share is his next buy target.

D.R. really likes Square Inc. (NASDAQ: SQ), currently trading for $82.50 per share. He also likes this company long term and thinks investors will benefit from buying any dips in the future.

D.R. likes the fundamentals of Shopify Inc.'s (NASDAQ: SHOP) business, but he doesn't like the stock at its currently escalated level at $750 per share. The stock would have to drop a couple hundred dollars before D.R. would recommend buying it.



Shah Gilani (3:45 p.m. EDT)

Shah is cautiously optimistic that we haven't seen increased COVID-19 numbers in states like Texas and Georgia, where they have fully reopened.

Unfortunately, since most businesses in most states are still shut down, he thinks many companies will be filing for bankruptcy over the next couple months.

Shah thinks an escalated trade war with China would be one of the worst things that could happen to this already fragile economy.

