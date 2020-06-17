An Option Trade on Everyone's Favorite Online Realtor

Though the larger market has seen some turbulence this week, one sector stands strong in the face of nonexistent interest rates.

In this week's issue of Fast Profits with Money Morning, I'm talking about homebuyers.

Residential real estate has seen a lot of activity of late, as months of pent-up listings finally make their way to market. On Fast Profits, we've had a lot of good fortune in this industry since the beginnings of a gradual economic recovery. Our last real estate trade, LGI Homes Inc. (NYSE: LGIH), is now up an astounding 256%.

And today, we could be looking at another record-setting opportunity in the making as more and more listings go live, only to close out in a matter of hours.

Among a wealth of real estate stocks, today's Fast Profits trade, is on a homebuyer that has practically become a household name over the last few years.

It's an e-real estate platform that I expect to surge more than 30% in the coming summer months.

This stock was no exception to the COVID-19 casualties of late February – early March, falling more than 60% after initial coronavirus outbreaks began. But since hitting its March low, this stock has risen more than 400%. In an article published yesterday on MarketWatch, it was named among the tech companies "absolutely solutions to the problems coronavirus handed to us."

And as it prepares to blow through its 50-day moving average, a bullish sign among technical traders, we're only expecting this stock to keep climbing higher.

Here are the full trade details…

Trading Made Easy: How to Use "Technicals" Like a Pro

Trade details: Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NYSE: Z) using a limit order of $61.50. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open Z Nov. 20, 2020 $60 call (Z201120C00060000) using a limit order of $11.50.

Trading on big household names can often be intimidating. Today's stock to trade may be more modestly priced, but most stocks with more easily recognizable value – companies like Alibaba, Netflix, Microsoft, and Facebook, and Intel – often go for hundreds, if not thousands per share.

And trading in an arena with players that need to move that much further in order to turn a profit can be tricky.

But if you know what technicals to look for, like today's moving average technique, starting your trading career can be easier than ever.

And there are plenty of other indicators you can use to spot a potential winner.

