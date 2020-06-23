Markets Live Recap: Nasdaq Hits Another Record High Thanks to These Tech Stocks

The WorldWide Developers Conference has certainly been a tailwind for tech stocks as the Nasdaq Composite hit another all-time high today.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) lead the way (the latter two also hit record highs).

Since everyone knows about the moves in these mega-cap tech stocks, our experts – D.R. Barton, Jr., and Shah Gilani – gave advice on some other names. Here they are…

D.R. Barton, Jr. (8:45 a.m. EDT)

D.R. likes Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) because the stock has done well recently and he thinks it could continue its positive momentum up to $120 per share.

D.R. is bullish on General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) at $7 per share and put a $10 price target on the stock.

He's also bullish on TJX Cos. Inc. (NYSE: TJX) because he expects people to try saving money by shopping at their stores, which should have one of its largest inventories of all time.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – if it breaks above $1,000 per share and holds that level for a couple days, the stock could rocket much higher.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) – D.R. loves Roku's growth and thinks the stock could easily climb to $200 per share by the end of the year.

Shah Gilani (11:45 a.m. EDT)

Shah believes the market is in the process of making a "V-shaped" recovery.

He's bullish on Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) and thinks investors should try to pick up shares for around $20 and hold for the long term.

Shah is also bullish on Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) long-term and thinks investors could easily double their money if they buy the stock now and hold it for the next five years.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is also a company Shah thinks investors should buy and hold now, for the long run.

