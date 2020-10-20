Dow Jones Now Pops as Timely Stimulus Deal Hopes Rise

The Dow Jones now is gaining as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are working to solve differences with a potential stimulus deal in the coming days.

In addition, the market received positive news on the state of COVID-19 vaccine. I'll jump into that story and more today.

First, here are the numbers from Monday for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq:

Index Previous Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones 28,195.42 -428.13 -1.53% S&P 500 3,426.92 -66.74 -1.94% Nasdaq 11,478.88 -253.46 -2.16%

Now here are what I think will be the most important market events and stocks on Monday morning.

The Top Stock Market Stories for Tuesday

On the coronavirus front, the CEO of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that the company's vaccine could be available for emergency use by December if they receive positive results from a November trial. That news helped push cruise and airline stocks higher this morning. Moderna is racing against other pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Astrazeneca Plc. (NYSE: AZN) to develop vaccines. We could see approval for two or more vaccines by the FDA as soon as January 2021.

Protect and Grow Your Money in Any Market With the right tools, you never have to worry about another big market drop. Get our complete guide and be ready for whatever comes next. It's free! ACCESS NOW By submitting your email address you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning and occasional special offers from Money Map Press and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our privacy policy. Thank you for subscribing! Check your email to access your free report.

In Washington, we're still waiting for a stimulus deal. However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin remain miles apart on a new stimulus deal. The markets have been waiting months for the two sides to hammer out the main provisions of a new program. The primary stimulus provisions from the CARES Act expired during July, and job growth has been sluggish in recent months. The markets are starting to give up on Congress, as it appears that a deal will not get done before election day. Democrats have passed two new stimulus deals, but they failed to get a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Stocks to Watch Today: AAPL, INTC, IBM, PG, SNAP, TRV

Shares of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) are up more than 1% on news that the company will sell its NAND memory and storage business to South Korean firm SK Hynix for $9 billion. The deal comes now that Intel has faced increasing competitive pressure from rivals and lost a contract to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

(NASDAQ: INTC) are up more than 1% on news that the company will sell its NAND memory and storage business to South Korean firm SK Hynix for $9 billion. The deal comes now that Intel has faced increasing competitive pressure from rivals and lost a contract to (NASDAQ: AAPL). Travelers Cos. Inc. (NYSE: TRV) added 3% after the insurance giant topped Wall Street earnings expectations on Tuesday. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.12 on top of $7.77 billion in revenue.

(NYSE: TRV) added 3% after the insurance giant topped Wall Street earnings expectations on Tuesday. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.12 on top of $7.77 billion in revenue. Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) are off 3% after Big Blue fell short of earnings expectations on Monday. The company reported its third-consecutive quarter of falling revenue.

(NYSE: IBM) are off 3% after Big Blue fell short of earnings expectations on Monday. The company reported its third-consecutive quarter of falling revenue. Today, we're looking at another busy day of corporate earnings. Look for reports from Proctor & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), Snap Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and more.

Are These "Toxic" Stocks Lurking in Your Portfolio?

Almost no one realizes, but some of the most dangerous, portfolio-wrecking stocks are also some of the most popular picks on the market.

Our chief investment strategist is going live and shining a light on the specific stocks that should be nowhere near your portfolio.

In this fast-paced lightning round event, he'll also detail the stocks that every investor in the world should have in their portfolio right now.

This event could revolutionize how you make money this year. Watch now…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.