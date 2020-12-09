This Options Trade Breaks One of My Biggest Rules… and It Could Double Your Money by Spring

Start the conversation
This late in the holiday shopping season, I typically wouldn't be trading on retail stocks…
I know it seems counterintuitive – after all, where is trading volume headed this time of year if not toward retail? Well, that maybe be true for certain retail stocks, but this late in the game, you'd more likely just be buying on the tailwinds of a rally already having peaked.
That said, on today's Fast Profits, I'm breaking my own rules…
I've pinpointed a retail stock that's not only just beginning to see its true profit potential, but I expect it to continue climbing through 2021 as well.
Unless you're between the ages of 13 and 20, I don't imagine you're too familiar with this company; it's a favorite among Gen Z consumers. This younger target demographic has helped the company's revenue grow quarter over quarter, year over year.
And between yet another Q3 earnings beat and upward-trending technicals, I expect a trade on this stock to double your money by springtime.
For the full details, check out my video below…
Trade details…
Action to Take No.1: Buy shares of Zumiez Inc. (Nasdaq: ZUMZ) using a $36 limit order.
Action to Take No.2: Buy to open ZUZM May 21, 2021 $35 calls (ZUMZ210521C00035000) using a limit order of $6.50.
My Formula for Big Money Trades…
Sometimes the biggest paydays just make the most sense…
Like buying Tesla just ahead of a historic stock split or Zoom as national work-from-home orders are being out in place.
Then, other wins, sometimes even bigger wins, happen in corners of the market flooded with skeptics. But how can you tell the difference between an underrated breakout and a huge mistake?
My answer is simple: Find a formula that works and stick with it.
That's what I've done for all my friends at Fast Profits, sticking to a complex formula of stock market indicators. We've already seen this play out in jaw-dropping wins like 448% on LOW, 512% on JPM, and 749% on ETSY.
Well now, you can follow my formula to even greater potential gains – real, life-changing money.
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Strikepoint Trader and contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.