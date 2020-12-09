This Options Trade Breaks One of My Biggest Rules… and It Could Double Your Money by Spring

This late in the holiday shopping season, I typically wouldn't be trading on retail stocks…

I know it seems counterintuitive – after all, where is trading volume headed this time of year if not toward retail? Well, that maybe be true for certain retail stocks, but this late in the game, you'd more likely just be buying on the tailwinds of a rally already having peaked.

That said, on today's Fast Profits, I'm breaking my own rules…

I've pinpointed a retail stock that's not only just beginning to see its true profit potential, but I expect it to continue climbing through 2021 as well.

Unless you're between the ages of 13 and 20, I don't imagine you're too familiar with this company; it's a favorite among Gen Z consumers. This younger target demographic has helped the company's revenue grow quarter over quarter, year over year.

And between yet another Q3 earnings beat and upward-trending technicals, I expect a trade on this stock to double your money by springtime.

For the full details, check out my video below…

Trade details… Action to Take No.1: Buy shares of Zumiez Inc. (Nasdaq: ZUMZ) using a $36 limit order. Action to Take No.2: Buy to open ZUZM May 21, 2021 $35 calls (ZUMZ210521C00035000) using a limit order of $6.50.

My Formula for Big Money Trades…

Sometimes the biggest paydays just make the most sense…

Like buying Tesla just ahead of a historic stock split or Zoom as national work-from-home orders are being out in place.

Then, other wins, sometimes even bigger wins, happen in corners of the market flooded with skeptics. But how can you tell the difference between an underrated breakout and a huge mistake?

My answer is simple: Find a formula that works and stick with it.

That's what I've done for all my friends at Fast Profits, sticking to a complex formula of stock market indicators. We've already seen this play out in jaw-dropping wins like 448% on LOW, 512% on JPM, and 749% on ETSY.

Well now, you can follow my formula to even greater potential gains – real, life-changing money.

Just click here to see how…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.