The Best Psychedelic Penny Stock to Buy Is Trading for Only $0.65

Money is pouring in to the psychedelic medicine space right now because the potential benefits are enormous.

Tens of millions of dollars have been spent researching new, life-changing cures. And the mainstream media is completely ignoring it.

That just means investors who get in on the ground floor now could stand to make a fortune by investing in the best psychedelic penny stocks – before most of Wall Street catches on.

Oregon, Colorado, Washington, D.C., and Canada have decriminalized psychedelics and now allow them to be used in medical research.

We're now getting to see how micro-doses (taking very low amounts of psychedelic drugs) with medical professional oversight can be used to treat all sorts of mental health disorders and other diseases.

You have the chance to invest in companies at the forefront of this movement right now.

Early phase 1 and 2 trials with sick people micro-dosing magic mushrooms, LSD, ketamine, MDMA, and DMT are showing incredibly promising signs of being able to treat depression, anxiety, alcoholism, crack cocaine addition, opioid addiction, and more…

Some of the most prominent investors in the space include Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel, and former Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) CEO Bruce Linton.

In case you're unaware, Canopy Growth is one of the most successful cannabis stocks on the market today – worth $12.55 billion.

But it didn't always start out that way…

You see, back in 2015, CGC was just another long-shot penny stock trading under $1 per share.

Since then, the legal marijuana industry has evolved considerably, and it's commonly understood that cannabis has plenty of medical benefits.

If you invested in Canopy Growth when it was still trading for the same price as the best psychedelic penny stock I'm bringing you today, you'd be looking at a 5,063% return.

That means, for every $1,000 you invested, you could buy 1,530 shares of the stock (at $0.65 a piece) and profit $50,630 if it reaches CGC's current price of $33.56.

That's one way to achieve your financial goals right there – placing small bets on penny stocks that you have high conviction on and hitting it big.

And now could be one of those investments.

Here's why this top psychedelic penny stock could be the next Canopy Growth…

The Best Psychedelic Penny Stock to Buy Now

The reason Dr. Roger McIntyre – the world's No. 1 depression researcher – joined Champignon Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS: SHRMF) in April 2020 is because he wants to help people who suffer from depression, PTSD, and substance abuse problems.

And he wants to help them fast.

According to Dr. McIntyre, 75% to 80% of people don't respond well to the drugs and treatments already out there – namely antidepressants for depression and opioids for pain.

In the case of antidepressants, they're generally expected to be used over a long period of time to (hopefully) have a positive impact on patients. But opioids don't solve patients' long-term pain. They help with short-term symptoms, are addicting, and often become abused.

The most unfortunate thing is there's little scientific follow-up work (brain analysis) being done to make sure these "traditional medicines" are actually working for their patients.

But thanks to the technological advancements made in the psychedelic medicine space, Champignon is able to study effects of the psychedelics it administers on the brain immediately.

The most exciting part is Champignon is noticing that there are near instant improvements being made on the brains of its patients.

Champignon is my top psychedelic penny stock to buy now because the firm is showing early signs that its magic mushroom and ketamine treatments are working.

On the mushroom side of the business, the company started by formulating and distributing an artisanal mushroom-infused beverage products and health supplements for wellness.

The company sells its products under its brands Vitality Supertea, Brain Enhance Supertea, Nourish Force Supertea, Mighty Recharge Supertea, and Deluxe Tea Box Set.

These teas can be purchased over the counter and have low doses of mushroom extract from the United States which have been "proven to enhance life and health for thousands of years," according to the company's website.

These teas have been tested extensively to ensure they're safe for anyone to consume.

The teas are packed with potent "superfoods," high-quality mushroom extract, and have been reported to help people deal with their anxiety.

Next, Champignon is partnering with a coffee company to develop a cold-brew coffee product with the same infusions as its teas.

Once completed, the firm will sell these products at its own coffee cafes as well as its online platforms.

Champignon started with these consumer-packaged goods because the functional food market is an estimated $160 billion industry. And the company can use sales of these products to a wider audience to fund its ultimate goal of creating psychedelic medicine that can really change people's lives.

To speed up its drug development pipeline, Champignon acquired a company called Tassili Life Sciences Corp. last year for 16 million shares of its own stock (worth about $7 million at the time) to fast-track its psilocybin treatments.

Psilocybin is the component of magic mushrooms widely thought to have medicinal benefits – like CBD in cannabis.

Tassili works with the University of Miami to conduct research on its psilocybin treatments to treat PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

The team is currently in phase 1 of approved FDA trials now and early signs are showing promising results. If Tassili is able to reach phase 2 in 2021, Champignon stock should get a pop.

Plus, Champignon has even more in its pipeline.

Most recently, Champignon acquired AltMed Capital Corp. – a distinguished Canadian ketamine clinic operator, psychedelic medicine IP aggregator, and novel drug discoverer.

That's where the company gained Dr. McIntyre who has since taken over as CEO.

AltMed has a staff of 30 trained professionals on site to administer ketamine treatments for patients suffering from a variety of mood disorders.

The ketamine is administered at a clinic and patients are monitored the entire time.

The early science behind low ketamine doses is showing signs of patients recovering from depression and PTSD almost immediately.

AltMed is able to monitor this with the technology use that tracks how its patients' brains are reacting to the treatments.

What I like most about Champignon is that it is diversifying its treatments. With more possible outcomes for success, the company gives itself a better chance of helping people, thus growing the stock for investors.

Champignon had three preclinical stage trials and three phase 1 trials during 2020.

Currently trading for $0.65 per share, Champignon only has a $53 million market cap.

If one of those preclinical trials goes to phase 1 or one or more of those phase 1 trials goes to phase 2 in 2021, the stock will almost certainly go higher.

Since we're still so early in these trials, the sky is truly the limit for SHRMF stock.

If any of these psychedelic trials pass phase 3, investors and patients alike will prosper.

Making money while helping people is the biggest win-win investors could ask for.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.