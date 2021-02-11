Bag Triple-Digit Profits on This Telecom Options Trade

On today's "Fast Profits with Money Morning," I'm revisiting a communications stock that's about to see substantial long-term growth.

I recommended this stock last month, just after the holiday season. And now, with an earnings report less than two weeks away, I think its next announcement will greenlight a rally for months to come, at least.

This company is a leading provider of telecommunications solutions to a wide range of network providers – everything from 5G to fiber optic cables and cloud computing.

Telecomm may not sound exciting or groundbreaking, especially with all of the new tech making headlines over the last few months, like green energy alternatives, space exploration, and new uses for AI. But this is an industry we simply can't live without – it's what makes our way of life possible after COVID-19 made work-from-home and social distancing the new normal.

Today's Fast Profits stock in particular is one of three soon-to-be providers of 800G technology in the world. Basically, this optical network makes 5G look like dialup, if dialup was actually more expensive…

And after it announces final 2020 earnings later this month, I expect a wave of buying activity to send this stock flying.

In fact, this stock is already gaining support from converging 20- and 50-day moving averages – meaning both short- and long-term trends favor a strong rally through the end of 2021.

Check out the full details below…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Infinera Corp. (NYSE: INFN) using a limit order of $10.50. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open INFN July 16, 2021 $10 calls (INFN210716C00010000) using a limit order of $2.50.

