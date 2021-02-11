Bag Triple-Digit Profits on This Telecom Options Trade

Start the conversation
On today's "Fast Profits with Money Morning," I'm revisiting a communications stock that's about to see substantial long-term growth.
I recommended this stock last month, just after the holiday season. And now, with an earnings report less than two weeks away, I think its next announcement will greenlight a rally for months to come, at least.
This company is a leading provider of telecommunications solutions to a wide range of network providers – everything from 5G to fiber optic cables and cloud computing.
Telecomm may not sound exciting or groundbreaking, especially with all of the new tech making headlines over the last few months, like green energy alternatives, space exploration, and new uses for AI. But this is an industry we simply can't live without – it's what makes our way of life possible after COVID-19 made work-from-home and social distancing the new normal.
Today's Fast Profits stock in particular is one of three soon-to-be providers of 800G technology in the world. Basically, this optical network makes 5G look like dialup, if dialup was actually more expensive…
And after it announces final 2020 earnings later this month, I expect a wave of buying activity to send this stock flying.
In fact, this stock is already gaining support from converging 20- and 50-day moving averages – meaning both short- and long-term trends favor a strong rally through the end of 2021.
Check out the full details below…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of Infinera Corp. (NYSE: INFN) using a limit order of $10.50.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open INFN July 16, 2021 $10 calls (INFN210716C00010000) using a limit order of $2.50.
There's Still Time to Get In on This Super Squeeze Profit Play
If you know anything about the communications field, you know the applications – and profit potential – of network tech are endless.
We're talking about sci-fi tech feats like, say, self-driving cars.
This is something I'm sure pro-trading expert Andrew Keene would second, given his most recent "Super Squeeze" trade recommendation.
Andrew's had his eye on this market for some time now, and earlier this week, he found a way to combine this mind-blowing tech evolution with the ingenious short squeeze method you've heard so much about.
And for a short time, you can still get in on his latest recommendation – and hopefully bag a huge win.
But you shouldn't wait too long; this trade may have already moved out of a profitable window.
Just click here to learn more…
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.