The Best Trade to Make as Cybersecurity Takes Priority

COVID-19 completely transformed our way of life – there's no question there. Some of the most profitable trends of the last year, flourishing mostly by necessity, are likely to become the "new normal," even after the pandemic is long gone.
Trends like remote work and telehealth are here to stay.
As we wade deeper into a new digital world, there are a lot of benefits to reap. But we're also seeing a new world of obstacles that weren't so high 13 months ago.
Take cybersecurity for example…
Sure, data protection was a concern long before the coronavirus reared its ugly head. But now, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies are bouncing around some of the most sensitive intel in the world between home offices. And just recently, we've seen some of the most concerning data breaches in history, like the cyber attack on U.S. computers systems last December.
After last week's stimulus bill, cybersecurity and defense stocks are likely to receive the lion's share of government spending.
That's why today, I've picked a stock to trade that services both of these industries, among a wide range sectors expected to thrive in 2021.
For this week's Fast Profits play, we're trading on KBR Corp. (NYSE: KBR). First and foremost, KBR is an engineering and construction company providing technological solutions to sectors from Aerospace to Energy and Industrial Manufacturing.
But more recently, KBR has scored massive contracts managing nationwide defense and information systems in Australia, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.
And as demand continues rising for services like that of KBR, I'm expecting this stock to rally another 20% to 30%.
Shares are already up 11% year to date, gaining support from rising 50- and 20-day moving averages. And as KBR stock sits on a small mountain of short interest, I expect a short covering rally to add a little kick to the upcoming windfall.
Check out the full trade details below…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of KBR using a limit order of $33.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open KBR Sept. 17, 2021 $34 calls (KBR210917C00033000) using a limit order of $4.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
