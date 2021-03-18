The Best Trade to Make as Cybersecurity Takes Priority

COVID-19 completely transformed our way of life – there's no question there. Some of the most profitable trends of the last year, flourishing mostly by necessity, are likely to become the "new normal," even after the pandemic is long gone.

Trends like remote work and telehealth are here to stay.

As we wade deeper into a new digital world, there are a lot of benefits to reap. But we're also seeing a new world of obstacles that weren't so high 13 months ago.

Take cybersecurity for example…

Sure, data protection was a concern long before the coronavirus reared its ugly head. But now, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies are bouncing around some of the most sensitive intel in the world between home offices. And just recently, we've seen some of the most concerning data breaches in history, like the cyber attack on U.S. computers systems last December.

After last week's stimulus bill, cybersecurity and defense stocks are likely to receive the lion's share of government spending.

That's why today, I've picked a stock to trade that services both of these industries, among a wide range sectors expected to thrive in 2021.

For this week's Fast Profits play, we're trading on KBR Corp. (NYSE: KBR). First and foremost, KBR is an engineering and construction company providing technological solutions to sectors from Aerospace to Energy and Industrial Manufacturing.

But more recently, KBR has scored massive contracts managing nationwide defense and information systems in Australia, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

And as demand continues rising for services like that of KBR, I'm expecting this stock to rally another 20% to 30%.

Shares are already up 11% year to date, gaining support from rising 50- and 20-day moving averages. And as KBR stock sits on a small mountain of short interest, I expect a short covering rally to add a little kick to the upcoming windfall.

Check out the full trade details below…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of KBR using a limit order of $33. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open KBR Sept. 17, 2021 $34 calls (KBR210917C00033000) using a limit order of $4.

