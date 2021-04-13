The EOS Cryptocurrency Is the Top Altcoin to Watch Now

EOS, the cryptocurrency behind EOS.IO, could be one of the hottest cryptocurrencies of 2021.

By now, most investors are intimately familiar with Bitcoin. You likely know quite a bit about Ethereum. Even other altcoins like Cardano are catching on.

EOS could be next.

If you're interested in making money from cryptocurrencies, this altcoin absolutely needs to be on your radar.

Here's why…

Why EOS Will Be Very Profitable

At its heart, EOS is solving problems found on other cryptocurrencies' blockchains.

One of the big problems cryptocurrencies face is that some networks process transactions very slowly. Think about how important that is for people to adopt and use a coin. Even an extra minute in processing a transaction could turn people away from using the coin.

Even the vaunted Bitcoin takes an average of 10 to 20 minutes to process a transaction, according to CryptoVantage. It can even take up to an hour.

That's one of the big reasons Bitcoin has turned into a store of value type of investment instead of a potential rival to the dollar. And it leaves a huge void in the cryptocurrency space for a coin that can rival traditional forms of payment in speed and reliability.

Widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies to solve everyday problems – from spending money to exchanging money overseas to smart contracts – is the fuel powering cryptocurrency prices higher and higher. A roadblock to adoption by the public is a roadblock to profits.

EOS is trying to fix this.

How to Make Extra Income with Crypto You could be earning up to 9% in interest on crypto deposits! Learn how to grow your money faster in our new report. It’s free! ACCESS NOW By submitting your email address you will receive a free subscription to Money Morning and occasional special offers from Money Map Press and our affiliates. You can unsubscribe at any time and we encourage you to read more about our privacy policy Thank you for subscribing! Check your email to access your free report.

In fact, its network aims to run millions of transactions per second.

That means it satisfies two of Money Morning top cryptocurrency expert Tom Gentile's main criteria for a profitable cryptocurrency to buy: It offers users value, and it's useful.

As Tom puts it, "I'd say a fast, free blockchain with the ability to eventually process millions of transactions every second of every day qualifies as valuable and useful."

Currently, the EOS price is trading right inside its 52-week average between $2 and just over $7 a coin, sitting right around $6.50.

Tom's not just a cryptocurrency expert, he's an expert trader. He's not just looking for cryptocurrencies with adoption potential – he's also looking at their price trends to make sure there's upside potential and it's the right time to buy. For Tom, EOS trading inside its 52-week average is key for investors watching the coin.

"I wouldn't be surprised if big things happen," Tom says.

Put These Tiny Cryptos on Your Radar NOW

A surge of interest from institutional investors is setting the stage for a rally in a slew of small digital coins.

But understand this: These under-the-radar players are much more affordable than Bitcoin.

Some are so hot, even a small stake could transform into a humble fortune in 2021.

One is trading for just $5 – and could deliver a 328% profit in just a few years.

Our resident Silicon Valley insider is recommending three tiny coins as today's BEST crypto buys – to get his take on all three, click here.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.