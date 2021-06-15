This $10 Dividend Stock Yields 9.62%

Start the conversation
Like I said this past weekend – and many other times – "the trend is your friend."
Aligning your capital and investment choices with prevailing trends and correctly identifying emerging trends can bring incredible results.
Right now, with interest rates near all-time lows and markets near all-time highs, one of the most powerful trends you want to be on friendly terms with is… money itself.
Here's what I mean: Credit Suisse estimates more than 2.25 million Americans became millionaires in 2020 – maybe you're one of them. That's only slightly less than the entire population of Houston, Texas, America's fourth-largest city.
That's serious money, but this bumper crop of wealth is hardly surprising, given the raging bull runs we've seen since March 2020.
And that money, folks, needs to go somewhere. And I've found a fantastic stock that I think is going to soar as wealth itself does; it's perfectly positioned in a sector that's red-hot and predicted to stay that way.
You can pick up shares for less than $10 right now, and – the cherry on top – that $10 puts you in line for a 9.6% dividend.
It's just one of the stocks I'm recommending in today's Buy, Sell, Hold video…
My free Total Wealth e-letter subscribers got the tickers in this video in their inboxes on Friday. To get Buy, Sell, Hold videos and all my free Total Wealth investing and trading research, just click right here – it won't cost you a thing, and the profit potential could be incredible.
*By clicking this link, you're subscribing to the free Total Wealth e-letter. You may cancel anytime. Privacy Policy
As I'm sure you'll find out, playing the trend correctly can make all the difference, because you're essentially "surfing" massive "capital waves." I'm watching another one that could be about to break…
I'm predicting a $353 billion tidal wave of money will impact five small, very specific stocks. This is one of my biggest calls yet – in a whole career of big calls – and it's generating some of the most incredible 12- and 18-month stock performance projection profiles I've ever seen. Take a look for yourself…
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.