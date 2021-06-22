The Best REITs to Cash In on the Hot Housing Market

First, they realized that living in densely populated cities was no longer as attractive as it was a few years ago. Between unrest, lockdowns, and business closures these places aren’t worth the cost.

Second, since the work–from–home concept was now a proven fact, we don’t have to live in the city anymore just to find a job.

We are also seeing millennials start to form families. They are starting later than their parents and grandparents did, but they are, at last, starting.

Suddenly shopping and schools are more important than nightlife and the ability to get Chinese food at 3 a.m.

All of these factors have helped create a massive surge in demand for homes.

The demand has been so strong that it pushed prices of commodities like lumber and copper up to levels that pushed many buyers, especially in the lower end of the markets, out of the pool of potential home buyers.

The lull will be temporary, and as commodity prices begin to decline, prices will moderate, and buyers will come back into the market.

Having said that, it is going to take a long time to develop enough new housing inventory to meet demand, so home prices will stay high and go higher for the foreseeable future.

But instead of jumping into this notoriously competitive market by buying an investment home outright, you can get nearly the same benefit with a top REIT.

The Best REITS to Buy Now

First is UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH), a REIT that owns manufactured home communities. It does not own the home itself but just the land upon which it sits. Homeowners can buy the house and just pay the land rent to UMH.

Manufactured homes are much cheaper than conventional homes and may be an attractive option for first-time and lower-income buyers.

What makes UMH’s model work so well is that it doesn’t have to worry about building or maintaining these homes, which cuts costs and risks. Home buyers just lease the land to put the home on.

UMH currently owns 129 manufactured home communities containing approximately 24,000 homes. It has communities in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, and Maryland. Earlier this year, it expanded its presence by purchasing communities in Alabama and South Carolina.

Given the national population shift that is occurring, UMH plans to look for other expansion opportunities in other Southeastern states.