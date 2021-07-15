This Auto "E-Tailer" Stock Is Ripe for a Breakout

The markets are looking a little "shaky" this week as the divide increases between over-hyped blue chips and lagging small caps.

But this week, we won't be "playing it safe" with a hedge… Today I'm bringing you a big breakout opportunity in the car-buying group.

Online car shopping has stolen the limelight after a string of ads on TV and social media ushered in a new age of hassle-free, no-pressure car buying.

That said, some of the stocks behind the most recognizable ads have already peaked are trading into overbought territory… but not today's auto "e-tailer."

Today's stock to trade is still ripe for a windfall, and it's picking up speed from a tank full of money-making catalysts: strong fundamentals and technical indicators, an earnings announcement on the books next month, and a short squeeze in the making.

In a matter of weeks, this could easily be one of our biggest wins yet – just check out the video below for more details…

Trade details… Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of CarGurus Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG) using a limit order of $27.00. Action to Take No. 2: Buy-to-open CARG Nov. 19, 2021 $25 calls (CARG211119C00025000) using a limit order of $4.20.

Every Electric Vehicle Could Soon Rely on This $2 Stock

EVs require a special kind of battery – inside of which sits one very special American-made component…

And that's an obligation big enough to send one $2 stock soaring.

Seriously – last time this pioneering company listed on a public exchange, it climbed 1,147% in one year. So if you expect shares to stay this cheap once this company hits the Nasdaq, you're standing in the wrong line.

Watch this now.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.