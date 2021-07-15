This Auto "E-Tailer" Stock Is Ripe for a Breakout

Start the conversation
The markets are looking a little "shaky" this week as the divide increases between over-hyped blue chips and lagging small caps.
But this week, we won't be "playing it safe" with a hedge… Today I'm bringing you a big breakout opportunity in the car-buying group.
Online car shopping has stolen the limelight after a string of ads on TV and social media ushered in a new age of hassle-free, no-pressure car buying.
That said, some of the stocks behind the most recognizable ads have already peaked are trading into overbought territory… but not today's auto "e-tailer."
Today's stock to trade is still ripe for a windfall, and it's picking up speed from a tank full of money-making catalysts: strong fundamentals and technical indicators, an earnings announcement on the books next month, and a short squeeze in the making.
In a matter of weeks, this could easily be one of our biggest wins yet – just check out the video below for more details…
Trade details…
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of CarGurus Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG) using a limit order of $27.00.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy-to-open CARG Nov. 19, 2021 $25 calls (CARG211119C00025000) using a limit order of $4.20.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
