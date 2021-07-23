Sell the News on the Tech Stock Correction

Start the conversation
"Buy the rumor, sell the news": It's a saying as old as the market itself. And we've seen no shortage of buying the rumor this week...
Folks have been piling into big name tech stocks, desperately sniffing out a safe haven from the latest delta variant of COVID-19. Well now that the Nasdaq has been driven well into "overbought" territory, what goes up must come down...
So today, we'll be selling the news on inflated tech stocks (in a matter of speaking) with a play on the ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NASDAQ: SQQQ), a 3x-leveraged inverse ETF on the Nasdaq 100. Basically, for every one point tech stocks come crashing back to Earth, this ETF skyrockets three points.
And with a short-term put on the QQQ itself, an ETF rising and falling in tandem with the Nasdaq 100, we can play both sides of tech correction for a two-fold payday.
Check out the video below for the details...
Trade details...
Action to Take No. 1: Buy SQQQ shares using a limit order of 8.95.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open QQQ Sept. 17, 2021 $350 puts (QQQ210917P00350000) using a limit order of $8.50.
