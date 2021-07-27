Pocket 500% with This "Delta Variant" Volatility Trade

Just when we thought we were done with 2020... we got 2020 2.0. I'm talking about the delta variant, of course - the new, more contagious, and twice as infectious strain of COVID-19 that now makes up 83% of new cases in the United States.

To be clear, nobody knows if COVID-19 will return to 2020 peak levels. However, even the prospect of things getting worse before they get better again is enough to move the markets.

And when markets move, us traders get the chance to make some real money on the up and down movement.

On July 8, 2021, Japan issued a national state of emergency in Tokyo to span through the completion of the Olympics due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5%+ in response.

Last Monday saw the S&P 500 drop 3% with COVID-19 surge news and then bounce back the following Tuesday with a rise in bond yield.

In short, the markets are jumpy - and they'll likely drop again with any more worrying delta variant news.

That means a lot of volatility. And volatility spells opportunity, which is why I've got the perfect way to play it for a chance to pocket some hefty cash to help us close out July with a bang...

How to Make Money as History Repeats Itself

The following Worldometer chart below illustrates clearly that global COVID-19 cases are beginning to surge again.

worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Last time this happened, we saw a sharp inverse effect in the markets.

You only have to look back to February 2020 to find it.

When COVID-19 first took hold of the markets, the S&P 500 tanked a whopping 35% from 3,386 to 2,191 in about a month.

Sectors that got hammered in 2020 included airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and oil companies.

Stocks in these sectors have been dropping... yet again... with the rise in COVID-19 delta variant cases before they really had a chance to fully enjoy the recovery. Here's a quick list:

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)

(NYSE: DAL) Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)

(NYSE: LUV) Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

(NASDAQ: MAR) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL)

(NYSE: RCL) Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)

Should COVID-19 delta cases continue to rise, they'll likely drop even further.

We're also likely to see a repeat rise in "stay at home" stocks - the tech and online companies that kept us all sane during lockdown last year.

Online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shook off the lockdown blues and soared as people hit the net to buy stuff - a lot of it discretionary. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) did the same thing as businesspeople went online to conduct meetings. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) skyrocketed during the 2020 pandemic as people equipped themselves to operate their lives online.

Just as the above recovery stocks have dropped with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, these "stay at home" stocks have been on the rise and will likely continue to go higher.

There are many more stocks in each of these sectors that are likely to move as they did in 2020 if the delta variant takes hold and drives us all back indoors.

What's different this time around is that we now have vaccines to not only interrupt the spread, but to also protect those who have been fully vaccinated from severe disease and death. So the S&P 500 is less likely to tank 35% this time.

That said, simply the threat of a repeat performance of 2020 should drive some downward volatility... and some profits for us.

The Quickest Way to Get That 500% Return

The simplest way to profit on a potential drop in the S&P 500 is to buy 30- t0 60-day out-of-the-money (OTM) puts on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: SPY).

For example, right now with the SPY trading around $430, the SPY Aug. 23, 2021, $420 puts would cost you $4.90 per contract - or $490. If the S&P 500 were to drop 10% over the next month, these same puts would be worth approximately $30 - a 500% return.

If you want to give yourself more time, buy options that expire further out in time.

Of course, this is only one of many ways my scanners are lining up quick profits this month.

