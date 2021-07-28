Invest $100 into One Crypto Stock This Week

Start the conversation
Last week, I named one investment anyone could allocate $100, or $50, or $20, or $10 into and reap virtually automatic profits from across the stock market.
Today's recommendation - ripped right from recent headlines - offers even more profit potential.
The "crypto comeback" has been the story of the week so far, when it was revealed Amazon is close to diving into cryptocurrency. Bitcoin hit multi-week highs of $44,000 before settling down somewhat, but it's clear that upside momentum is a force again in the sector.
Now, it's easy to set aside some capital into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Litecoin, and if that's your thing, go for it; crypto is certainly an exciting trading instrument.
But that's not necessarily what has me excited right now.
Rather, it's Bitcoin and crypto stocks that have my attention this week. I think one in particular is a buy this week - the preferred destination for your hard-earned $100.
