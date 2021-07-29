The Delta Variant Won't Take Down This Grocer Stock

The delta variant is threatening to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions, and on this week's Fast Profits, we're making a move on a stock sure to climb higher, whether we see a "pandemic 2.0" or not.

This week, I've got my eye on The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), a popular grocer in Southern and Midwestern regions, like my hometown of Cincinnati.

During the height of lockdowns, when most businesses were deciding if they would shut their doors for good, Kroger was thriving thanks to its innovative supply chain system. So whether we see another round of lockdowns as the coronavirus resurfaces, or if we continue our recovery away from the pandemic, I'm seeing at least a 15% to 20% run-up on the books for KR shares.

And where stock shares rally, options skyrocket.

Check out my video below for more trade details on a KR call option...

Trade details...

Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of KR using a limit order of $40. Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open KR Jan. 21, 2022 $40 calls (KR220121C00040000) using a limit order of $2.80.

