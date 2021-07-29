The Delta Variant Won't Take Down This Grocer Stock

Start the conversation
The delta variant is threatening to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions, and on this week's Fast Profits, we're making a move on a stock sure to climb higher, whether we see a "pandemic 2.0" or not.
This week, I've got my eye on The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), a popular grocer in Southern and Midwestern regions, like my hometown of Cincinnati.
During the height of lockdowns, when most businesses were deciding if they would shut their doors for good, Kroger was thriving thanks to its innovative supply chain system. So whether we see another round of lockdowns as the coronavirus resurfaces, or if we continue our recovery away from the pandemic, I'm seeing at least a 15% to 20% run-up on the books for KR shares.
And where stock shares rally, options skyrocket.
Check out my video below for more trade details on a KR call option...
Trade details...
Action to Take No. 1: Buy shares of KR using a limit order of $40.
Action to Take No. 2: Buy to open KR Jan. 21, 2022 $40 calls (KR220121C00040000) using a limit order of $2.80.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Straight-Up Profits. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
