The Bank Stock I Love to Hate Will Hand You 50% Profits

If you've been with me for a while (or even if you're just joining us), you know I'm not exactly a huge fan of the banks. Big banks, too-big banks, casino banks, risky banks - not a fan.

But I like making money, and I've never hesitated to recommend bank stocks when I think it'll make my readers a mint.

There's one Swiss bank I know, for instance. Speaking plainly, I really hate it. It's pathetic, and its financials are abysmal - which, believe me, is really hard for a Swiss bank to do.

Now, here's the cool part: This bank is planning a move which could hand you perhaps the easiest 50% gain you've ever made.

And here's how...

Now I want to tell you about some stocks I love. They're almost totally overlooked, but they're throwing off some of the market's biggest profits right now; top performers have seen exceptional peak gains of 4,958%... 6,486%... even 22,207% in less than a year. Let me fill you in on the details here...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.