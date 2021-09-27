The Bank Stock I Love to Hate Will Hand You 50% Profits

Start the conversation
If you've been with me for a while (or even if you're just joining us), you know I'm not exactly a huge fan of the banks. Big banks, too-big banks, casino banks, risky banks - not a fan.
But I like making money, and I've never hesitated to recommend bank stocks when I think it'll make my readers a mint.
There's one Swiss bank I know, for instance. Speaking plainly, I really hate it. It's pathetic, and its financials are abysmal - which, believe me, is really hard for a Swiss bank to do.
Now, here's the cool part: This bank is planning a move which could hand you perhaps the easiest 50% gain you've ever made.
And here's how...
Now I want to tell you about some stocks I love. They're almost totally overlooked, but they're throwing off some of the market's biggest profits right now; top performers have seen exceptional peak gains of 4,958%... 6,486%... even 22,207% in less than a year. Let me fill you in on the details here...
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.