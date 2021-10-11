BABA Stock Is a Buy Right Now – Especially at These Prices

Start the conversation
I'm just going to come right out and say it, folks: I love Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA).
I mean, come on, what's not to love?
Not only has it been beating the heck out of Chinese tech stocks, but the price right now is absolutely irresistible. Yes, you guessed it: it's a total "buy" in my book. I've been saying for a while that I like buying these big Chinese mega-cap tech stocks on huge dips. And now here we are.
In fact, I'm willing to play all of them simply because I'm a risk-taker.
Speaking of risk, there's another giant tech stock that's taken a nasty hit as result of all the headlines it's been making recently. But I say it's a "buy," and it looks even more attractive at these current price levels. Not only does it have great metrics and a whole boatload of money, but it's simply too big to fail.
Bottom line - when certain stocks get hit like this, you have to jump in and make a play because there's an opportunity there you don't want to pass up.
And for those who like to play it a little safer, I'll show you the exact move to make to protect your position.
Here's the ticker...
