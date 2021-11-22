Sell These Fintech and Retail Stocks for Holiday Cash

Start the conversation
Everyone likes having a little extra money in their pocket for the holidays. So I've been looking out for some opportunities to share, and I have some moves for you to make as you round out your portfolio for the year.
Specifically, I'm looking at one of the biggest holiday season moneymakers: retail-oriented fintech companies. The obvious big players there are credit card payment companies, which have one revenue stream that retailers have been rallying against for years: payment fees.
For every purchase you make with a credit card, the card company takes a cut to the tune of 0.5% of your total purchase. That doesn't sound like a lot, but when you add up the thousands of dollars spent every day on credit cards, that 0.5% cuts deep into retailer earnings.
Well, one retailer - Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) - just decided it won't stand for that any longer. This has huge implications for two of the companies I'll tell you about here in a moment... one you should definitely sell while it's at the peak of a good run, and one you should pick up that's set to take off.
Rounding out my recommendations are one traditional retail stock that's hitting its peaks and not likely to spike any further, and an update on Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) - though if you've been following along, you can probably guess what I'm going to say.
Check out the video below for these companies and the moves you should make, and enjoy the extra windfall as you go into the holiday season.
As we go into 2022, investors are going to be looking at a market that's potentially more volatile than any we've seen in 70 years. Between sweeping regulatory changes, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and massive shifts in the direction of technological development, we're going to see a lot of changes.
In my November "Buy This, Not That" update, I'll tell you which companies are positioned to double or triple in the years to come, so you can keep earning profits no matter what happens.
