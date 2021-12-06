The Four Best Stocks to Buy This Week, Thanks to Omicron Panic

This past week was a crazy one in the markets, mostly driven by reaction over the new "variant of concern" for the novel coronavirus, omicron.

You know how this goes. Mainstream media was non-stop doom and gloom. They say it'll halt global growth. They say it'll create more shutdowns. They say it could be 2020 all over again.

Honestly, I'm not seeing it. I think it's way overblown. We're still adding jobs. Unemployment's continuing to go down. The economy is moving again. Maybe omicron will create a bump in the road. But I don't think anything can keep us from bouncing back.

So, like the saying goes, let's learn from the mistakes of others - and profit from this knee-jerk panic.

I'm targeting three key sectors: petroleum, biotech, and tourism. All of them have shifted last week in response to the news and are now presenting beautiful entry price points.

One of the companies I'm recommending not only pays an incredible dividend, but it also has a 30% profit margin - practically unheard of for a company of its size and in its industry.

I've also got an update on an ongoing stock I've been watching - and what I have to say about it may surprise you if you've been following along.

Click the video below to grab the tickers.

Not long ago, I named a fantastic "Metaverse" play - a trend I think has the potential to be one of the most lucrative and profit opportunities in the coming years. Every major Big Tech firm is there - Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Samsung, and Microsoft - all working to create the technologies that will allow people to connect through its virtual world.

But your biggest chances for profit aren't with the heavy hitters. A colleague of mine has scoped out two stocks and one cryptocurrency that could soar 1,000% percent over the next few years... and right now, each one is trading for less than $30.

You can get all the info on them here.

