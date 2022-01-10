SOFI - This Is a Stock to Sell Immediately

You can’t exactly throw darts at a list of tech stocks and expect to bullseye a winner, but the sector has more than its fair share of outstanding, wildly profitable investments, from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on down.

But… every once in a while, you come across a dog – “a dog with fleas,” to borrow a phrase from the 1984 Michael Douglas/Charlie Sheen classic Wall Street.

I’m talking about a tech stock that ticks all the boxes – all the wrong boxes, that is.

And did I mention it’s a fintech? That’s a space practically overflowing with winners. These folks took down just $8.7 million in income in 2021 from a space worth $110 billion. Net income, across the board, is millions into the red. That’s the least of it.

So – it’s a “sell.” A resounding “sell.”

I’m going to show you how to make some money as you kick it to the curb and I’ll name three other stocks and funds packing serious profit potential in today’s Buy, Sell, or Hold. Just watch…

Now I’ve got a “buy” recommendation: “pre-IPO rights.”

“What are they?” you ask. Well, they’re not stocks, but they can be even better. They represent a chance to own some of America’s hottest, most innovative companies before they go public, and in a lot of cases you can acquire these rights for a buck – or much less, in this one case.

I know of a cryptocurrency business offering these special rights for around 70 cents right now – less than the price of a can of soda. And because it’s a crypto business, it can make money no matter what crypto does. That’s one of the reasons why I’ve seen one-year price projections of $7 on these rights. In other words, for every $100 an investor put in today, in a year, they could be looking at $1,000. I’ll walk you through it…

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.