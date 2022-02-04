This Cheap Stock Will Put Profits in Your Pocket – and Inflation Worries in the Rearview Mirror

I'm a bullish guy, but let's face it: Not much has been bullish these past few weeks.

Rising rate worries have tech languishing along with the rest of the NASDAQ, and the rug's been pulled out from under the Dow and the S&P 500. There's the risk of a hot war erupting between Russia and NATO in Ukraine, and inflation, which jumped 6.8% in the United States in 2021, is running rampant.

Floods, droughts, and wildfires have been putting pressure on grain farmers everywhere, which is helping drive a particularly painful kind of inflation: an increase in food prices here in the United States and around the world.

I'm certain the bulls will run the show again, but in a market like this, you take your winners where you find them.

And I've found a fantastic stock in the agri-foods sector. This $42 billion multinational just reported boosting profit margins by 31% - and if you've been with me for a while, you know I love to see healthy, growing margins. It's also extremely well-positioned to grow its profits as biofuels grow steadily more expensive.

Not only that - this stock is downright cheap next to the market. It's trading at 15.7 times earnings (ttm), nearly five points lower than the sector P/E of 20.1 and less than half the S&P 500's P/E of 36.1.

Here's the ticker - and why this is a screaming buy right now...

