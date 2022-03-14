The Best Way to Play the Commodities Super Cycle and Protect Your Profits

I’ve been saying for a bit now that we’re in a commodity super cycle. Mostly I’ve been saying that in the context of oil, but actually, all commodities are hot right now because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Corn and wheat, especially, are through the roof and represent some great profit opportunities. But to make the biggest gains here, you need to play it smart.

Even in the most stable of markets, agricultural commodities tend to whipsaw more than other categories of equities. For all kinds of reasons, they don’t always go in one direction and rarely do for long. They are often overbought and are prone to quick drops. Add in the extra volatility from the super cycle, and they can seem completely chaotic.

That’s why I recommend using these kinds of stocks as trading vehicles rather than long-term holds. In the short term, you can make the volatility work for you by playing both sides of the potential momentum, hedging your purchases with trailing stops and put options.

In today’s video, I show you exactly how to protect your profits no matter what happens, using some of my favorite ag-commodities ETFs.

Click the video below for those tickers, how to play them, and two bonus trades in the mining and transportation sectors:

Given everything that's happening in the stock market, it's more important than ever for investors to find unique places to put their money. And the most lucrative investment I know of at the moment isn't even a stock at all...

It's something I call "pre-IPO rights" - the right to claim shares in a company yet to go public. Often these rights can be had for a buck or less - the ones I'm thinking of, belonging to a crypto business, cost just $0.70 or so. But I've seen projections that hint these could rise to $7 over the next year.

In other words, an investor who put $100 in now could reap as much as $1,000 by the time it's all said and done. Here's how it could work...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.