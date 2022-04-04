Move Now to Protect Your Profits in the Wake of Europe’s Economic Woes

Start the conversation
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has made waves throughout the world, politically and financially - and they are taking their toll. From oil and gas to commodities like wheat, Europe is having an economic reckoning as they struggle with their dependency on Russian exports.
In the last week, German economists have urged businesses and households to cut back their energy use. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, went so far as to tell European households to become more pessimistic and cut back on spending.
Experts are even saying that a recession may be on its way.
If you've been following me for a while, you'll know that this is usually about the time when I tell you that the media and so-called experts have it wrong, and that you should ignore them.
Not this time. You shouldn't touch the European finance sector with a 10-foot pole, and if you have money already invested there, you should sell immediately.
The best opportunities right now are domestic, both for taking profits and for securing future returns. This week, I'm looking at a handful of American businesses in various sectors to see where they're at and how best to rebalance your portfolio for the coming months.
I've got trade recommendations for four stocks, which you can get in the video below...
Given the current state of the markets, smart investors need to find opportunities that are outside the box. Some traditional equities have a lot of upside potential, but the market overall is still a bit of a rollercoaster.
Fortunately, in times like these, there's one thing you can always count on - the American entrepreneurial spirit. Right now, the next business visionary, in the same vein as Jobs, Musk, or Gates, is hard at work trying to make their dream a reality.
But they'll need help to do it - from angel investors with the guts to back a good thing.
Most people don't realize how lucrative startup investing can be - potentially up to 1650X better than stocks. And we've got one in our sights that is expected to pull in skyrocketing revenues over the next year, from $11 million to over $154 million.
You can get all the details here...
