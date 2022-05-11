Put $100 Here and Bank 100% Profit as Markets Fall

The whole stock market is falling. As of this writing, the Dow is down 12% off its January highs, the S&P 500 is down 16%, and the Nasdaq, which once ruled the stock market, is down 26%. That hit on the S&P 500 is a 52-week low, and the Dow isn't far off of that.

I've been saying that as long as the Fed's keeps on its current course, we're going to keep seeing an overall downturn in the markets, and the current activity shows that we probably haven't hit the floor yet.

It's ugly out there, and a lot of folks are following the trend, selling off as much as they can as fast as they can to preserve capital.

But I'm still playing the markets - and you should be, too.

Bullish or bearish, there have always been ways to play both upward and downward momentum in order to make money. Short selling is the oldest and most traditional way to do this, but it can be highly speculative - it's challenging to figure out which stocks are going to take the biggest tumbles.

Fortunately, there are easier moves available, thanks to the rise of inverse ETFs and bear funds. These allow you to bet against the market at a lower risk and a low level of complexity.

So while others run for the hills, you can set in motion two profitable plays - one of which could bring you an easy 100% profit win here in about a month.

Let me show you exactly what to do...

It's more important than ever for investors to find ways not only to preserve existing capital but position themselves for the best gains when markets recover. As interest rates and volatility rise together, banks are one area where investors are taking refuge.

But we've identified two additional key market sectors where a new flood of buying is going to create opportunities for potentially massive profits, especially in small-cap stocks that often get overlooked by the major players.

I have a strategy to narrow thousands of these stocks down to the few with the biggest potential to be the next market winners.

You can get all the details here...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.