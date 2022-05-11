Put $100 Here and Bank 100% Profit as Markets Fall

Start the conversation
The whole stock market is falling. As of this writing, the Dow is down 12% off its January highs, the S&P 500 is down 16%, and the Nasdaq, which once ruled the stock market, is down 26%. That hit on the S&P 500 is a 52-week low, and the Dow isn't far off of that.
I've been saying that as long as the Fed's keeps on its current course, we're going to keep seeing an overall downturn in the markets, and the current activity shows that we probably haven't hit the floor yet.
It's ugly out there, and a lot of folks are following the trend, selling off as much as they can as fast as they can to preserve capital.
But I'm still playing the markets - and you should be, too.
Bullish or bearish, there have always been ways to play both upward and downward momentum in order to make money. Short selling is the oldest and most traditional way to do this, but it can be highly speculative - it's challenging to figure out which stocks are going to take the biggest tumbles.
Fortunately, there are easier moves available, thanks to the rise of inverse ETFs and bear funds. These allow you to bet against the market at a lower risk and a low level of complexity.
So while others run for the hills, you can set in motion two profitable plays - one of which could bring you an easy 100% profit win here in about a month.
Let me show you exactly what to do...
It's more important than ever for investors to find ways not only to preserve existing capital but position themselves for the best gains when markets recover. As interest rates and volatility rise together, banks are one area where investors are taking refuge.
But we've identified two additional key market sectors where a new flood of buying is going to create opportunities for potentially massive profits, especially in small-cap stocks that often get overlooked by the major players.
I have a strategy to narrow thousands of these stocks down to the few with the biggest potential to be the next market winners.
You can get all the details here...
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.