What to Do with Tesla First Thing Tomorrow

The markets are closed today, but I want everyone to be ready to make a move on a stock that's been filling up the headlines recently: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).
Tesla stock losses topped $575 billion this Tuesday and investor patience is wearing thin. That's a near 50% drop since last November when stock values peaked at over $1 trillion.
Sorry to the Tesla fans out there, but this isn't a sign to buy in. This isn't a quality stock on sale. It's a stock heading into dangerous territory. TSLA's 50-day moving average is inching closer and closer to its 200-day moving average, and soon we could be looking at a "death cross."
If that happens, there's no telling how far Tesla will drop.
So it's time to sell, period.
And unfortunately, Tesla's not the only stock facing hard times ahead. Tech sector "growth" stocks that rely heavily on debt are going to keep getting crushed and may not recover to their previous highs as long as interest rates keep going up.
There are some sectors where you can take refuge, though. Check out this video to see exactly what to do after you've sold your Tesla position...
Most investors haven't even grasped this yet, but there's a huge capital shift coming that's going to change the fabric of American life. It's going to be as disruptive as when Apple introduced the iPhone, or when Netflix changed the way we watch television.
Every time shifts like these have happened, those on the wrong side of them ended up getting crushed. But those on the right side? They made life-changing fortunes.
I recently went live for an Emergency Market Summit to talk about what's coming up next and explain how investors like you can get in before this shift occurs, protect your wealth, and take advantage of market volatility to secure the best potential profits.
