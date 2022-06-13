Here’s Exactly How to Play the Latest Credit Suisse Scandal

One of the biggest finance industry debacles playing out in the news right now centers around the corruption at Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). They're out about $9 billion thanks to the collapse of Greensill Capital, a UK-based supply-chain finance provider, whose funds Credit Suisse had a lot of exposure to.

I'll be plain: I think Swiss banks, all of them, are probably the most corrupt in the world. But Credit Suisse, being one of the largest, is one of the worst.

They've been protecting powerful criminals all over the world since at least the 1940s, and keep getting caught in scandal after scandal -the Archegos collapse, the Bulgarian money laundering scheme, the Mozambique secret loans disaster - the list goes on.

Bottom line, they've cost global banks billions and paid billions in fines themselves.

But they're also a classic example of being "too big to fail," right up there with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and so on - so much of the world's money is tied up with them that if they go down, it could trigger global economic collapse.

Obviously, their shares have taken a serious beating, down 37% year to date, but we saw a little bit of a bump thanks to rumors that State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT), another venerable banking institution, was interested in a takeover.

I don't believe it, and neither should you.

